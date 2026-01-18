Kabul [Afghanistan], January 18 (ANI): With a rising number of Afghan refugees returning home, access to shelter has emerged as a major challenge, as many returnees struggle to secure housing and basic necessities, Tolo News reported.

Officials of the Islamic Emirate said measures are being taken to address the issue, with land distribution continuing in several provinces. Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, said more than 3,000 plots of land have been provided so far to forcibly deported returnees.

"So far, 3,046 plots of land have been distributed in various provinces among returnees who were forcibly expelled. The distribution process is ongoing. Also, under the directive of the esteemed Amir al-Mu'minin, emergency aid for returnees has accelerated, including food, non-food items, and cash assistance," Fitrat said.

In a related development, the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing said the Joint Permanent Committee for the Resettlement of Migrants has distributed land to over 2,800 families in Kunar, Laghman, Maidan Wardak, Kandahar, Kunduz, Paktia, and Bamyan, Tolo News reported.

The ministry also said that land distribution for another 5,000 families has begun in Nangarhar, according to Tolo News.

Kamal Afghan, the ministry's spokesperson, said the land distribution programme is being expanded province by province.

"The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing has launched land distribution step-by-step in all provinces, and the program will, God willing, expand to ensure the fair distribution of plots to all returnees," Afghan said.

Meanwhile, returnees arriving from Pakistan said they continue to face serious difficulties due to a lack of shelter and essential facilities, and urged faster allotment of land and the provision of basic services, Tolo News reported.

"Now I'm going to Baghlan, but I have nothing there. We sold everything we had just to pay rent. We ask the Islamic Emirate to help us with land and food distribution," said Yar Mohammad, a returnee.

Another returnee, Sher Mohammad, called for urgent support amid harsh weather conditions.

"Our request to the government is to give us blankets and cash aid because it's cold here and we're struggling," he said.

According to statistics cited in the report, nearly seven million Afghans have returned from various countries since the return of the Islamic Emirate to power, underlining the need for sustained planning to resettle and support returnees. (ANI)

