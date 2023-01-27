Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI/PNN): Ducon Infratechnologies is a leading global engineering and construction company providing custom-engineered solutions in environmental control, renewable energy, infrastructure and plant maintenance. The Company reported its Q3FY23 and 9MFY23 unaudited results.

Key Financials at a Glance (Consolidated):

Also Read | ICC U19 Women’s WC. New Zealand XI: A Browning, E McLeod, G Plimmer, I Gaze , I Sharp … – Latest Tweet by India Women Cricket Team.

For 9MFY23

- Consolidated Total Income at Rs 292.53 crore

Also Read | Is India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

- Consolidated EBITDA grew 35.64 per cent YoY to Rs 14.69 crore

- Consolidated Net Profit grew 43.39 per cent YoY to Rs 3.93 crore

For 3QFY23

- Consolidated Total Income grew 13.78 per cent YoY to Rs 111.54 crore

- Consolidated EBITDA increased by 37.18 per cent YoY to Rs 6.53 crore

- Consolidated Net Profit increased by 7.87 per cent YoY to Rs 2.33 crore

Speaking on the performance, Arun Govil, Chairman and Managing Director said, "We continued to focus on improving profitability and results for Q3FY23 and 9MFY23 clearly saw a sharp rise in profitability despite steady growth in topline."

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. is a rapidly growing Fossil Fuel/Coal Clean Technology Company at the forefront of bringing Fossil Fuel Clean Technology/Green Fossil Fuel Technology to India's transformation to Green Energy. Ducon Infratechnologies has diversified technologies and operates in a variety of business segments, to provide solutions and meet challenges in the infrastructure, FGD systems and material handling sectors.

Ducon Infratechnologies is a leading FGD system manufacturer in India and has its own technology for limestone, seawater, and Dry Sorbent Injection. It is a well-known brand in India and abroad for FGD Technology. Company has many successfully operating FGD installations in India, the notable ones include: (i) 500 MW seawater FGD systems at Dahanu power plant and (ii) 2x600 MW Limestone FGD system at Udupi Power Plant.

The Company provides services to global clients in a wide variety of industries such as chemical, refineries, cement, power, steel, mining and infrastructure. The Company provides single source responsibility for execution of major turn-key projects throughout the world.

**Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)