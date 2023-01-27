India secured a swashbuckling victory against New Zealand in the ODI series. Rohit Sharma's men have completely whitewashed New Zealand and dominated throughout the series. After sealing the ODI series victory, India now look forward to the T20I series against the same opposition under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. Hardik has led India in T20s recently with success and presented himself as a prime candidate to lead the next generation youngster to T20 World Cup glory. He will look to elongate the winning run of India in T20Is under him in the series against New Zealand. The official broadcast rights of the India vs New Zealand T20I series is with Star Sports but will DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV provide live telecast of the IND vs NZ 1st T20I? IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Ranchi.

India are one of the contenders for the ODI World Cup at home only months away now. Considering that, BCCI has strictly planned a workload management routine and decided to rest the senior players of the squad in T20Is. That opens up an area of opportunity for youngsters. In the previous series, Shivam Mavi, Rahul Tripathi showed glimpses of their potential and will like to build on the momentum. Shubman Gill had a stellar ODI series, but he is yet to prove himself in the T20I stage and this series will provide him another opportunity. Although Ruturaj Gaikwad is ruled out of the series with injury, Shubman might face competition from his U-19 World Cup captain Prithvi Shaw.

Is IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide a live telecast of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I at Ranchi on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. But India vs New Zealand 1st T20I telecast will not be available on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like TATA Play, Dish TV, Airtel and Videocon d2h. India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I 2023, Ranchi Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at JSCA International Stadium Complex.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2023 Live Radio Commentary

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I live commentary will probably be available on Radio. AIR (All India Radio) can provide live commentary of the important match. Meanwhile, Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel is likely going to provide a live stream of the live commentary of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I.

