New Delhi [India], March 8: Every time Durex sparks a conversation, the internet responds. The good? Open dialogue about intimacy and protection. The bad? Unsolicited DMs, creepy advances, and online harassment. A simple comment by a woman on a post can invite a flood of unwanted attention. This Women's Day, Durex is taking a stand with the 'The Durex Blocker'--a bold, action-driven initiative to combat online harassment by blocking those who engage in it. No warnings. No algorithms. Just real women ensuring that if you can't respect boundaries, you don't belong to our community. Durex has always stood for protection, and this is no different. For years, The Birds and Bees Talk (TBBT)--Durex's flagship life-skills education initiative--has been equipping young people with the tools to navigate relationships with confidence, consent, and respect. Through partnerships with governments and educators, TBBT has reached millions of adolescents across India, shaping conversations around safety, bodily autonomy, and digital boundaries . The five core principles of consent, protection, awareness, inclusion and equality aren't just meant for classrooms--they're the foundation of how people should interact everywhere, including online. Aligned with the theme of International Women's Day, "For ALL Women: Rights. Equality. Empowerment," 'The Durex Blocker,' is a step towards fostering safer digital spaces where respect and consent are non-negotiable. The campaign kicks off with a hard-hitting film, spotlighting real messages women receive just for engaging with Durex online. Women can now submit screenshots of harassment, and Durex's moderation team--led by real women--will personally block and restrict offenders. Over time, Durex will track the impact of 'The Durex Blocker', showcasing how brands can actively shape safer digital spaces, not just moderate them, urging other brands to join in. Check out the campaign: https://www.instagram.com/p/DG5iQDczlBu/ From innovating for better intimate experiences to championing open conversations on sexual health, Durex has always pushed boundaries. The Durex Blocker is another strong step in turning talk into action, building on initiatives like The Birds and Bees Talk, which equips young people with the knowledge to navigate relationships with confidence. Just weeks after launching The Durex Podcast--India's first-ever sex podcast aimed at normalizing conversations around intimacy--Durex is once again reshaping the dialogue, proving that protection isn't just about safe sex, but about creating safe spaces everywhere.

