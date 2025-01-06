VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 6: YesMadam, the bootstrapped at-home salon startup has reappeared on LinkedIn again, do you wonder why? This time, the brand is not talking about its services, growth, or achievements but is boasting Gayatri Panda. Who's she? Why her? What's the reason? Gayatri Panda, now a well-known name amongst the LinkedIn community is a diamond category service partner at YesMadam, India's leading tech-enabled salon-at-home platform.

Recently, the brand highlighted Gayatri's proud achievements via billboards across DNCR as she has created history by becoming the platform's best-performing service partner of the year and earned over half a crore (INR 58,00,000) since she joined YesMadam (with a cumulative 4,355+ services). In 2024, she earned over INR 15,00,000 by completing 1200+ services out of which 1000+ loyal customers re-booked her for her exceptional at-home salon services, the growth is spectacular and so is her will to accomplish what she desired.

On this, a LinkedIn post was shared by Mayank Arya, Co-Founder & CEO at YesMadam, and it instantly captured the attention of the public's eye and industry leaders, including Rajat Gaur, the Founder of The6c, who transformed his appreciation into action by presenting Gayatri with a diamond gift recognizing her remarkable achievements. This gesture exemplifies the growing recognition and support for outstanding gig economy workers who are reshaping India's service industry landscape.

Gayatri Panda's inspiring journey began when she joined YesMadam six years ago, hailing from West Bengal, she had many hurdles to overcome, initially due to communication barriers as Hindi/ English weren't her first language, then equipping herself with technology for service bookings was a challenge but her determination made her learn it all with the consistent support of YesMadam's training team, and eventually she kept giving her best day in and day out - from starting as a standard service partner to becoming a diamond category service professional (where her commission has reduced from 20% to 12%), Gayatri Panda has come a long way today while gaining remarkable growth as an excellent independent female.

Gayatri Panda spoke on her inspirational journey. "Jab mene YesMadam join kiya tha, mujhe nhi pata tha ki me itna kuch hasil kar sakti hu, mujhe itna kuch seekhne ko mil sakta hai. Pehle to mujhe hindi bhi ache se bolni nhi aati thi lekin YesMadam ki training team ne bahut saath dia, bahut kuch sikhaya or har din mere liye ek aage badhne ki ummid ban gaya. Jo garv mujhe aaj mehsoon hota hai wo sab mere kaam ki wajah se hai. Jab me kisi ko bolti hu ki me khud apne ghar ke liye kamati hu, mene khud apne paiso se gaari kharidi hai, sona kharida hai,, ghar banaya hai, apne bacche ko ache school bheja hai to mera dil khushi se bhar jata hai kyunki sirf paisa nhi YesMadam ne mujhe samman dilaya hai."

The impact of Gayatri's success extends beyond personal achievement. Her story has become a source of inspiration for thousands of beauty professionals across India, demonstrating the potential of the gig economy, when structured with fairness and transparency, can create pathways to financial independence and professional recognition for gig workers.

Mayank Arya, Co-founder and CEO of YesMadam, commented on Gayatri's success: "Gayatri's journey epitomizes what we envisioned when we founded YesMadam. Her dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction sets a new standard in the beauty and wellness industry. Her success story is more than just numbers. It is a testament to how determination combined with the right opportunities can transform aspirations into extraordinary achievements. Gayatri's achievements strengthen our belief in the power of combining skilled professionals with technology-enabled opportunities. Her success story is just one example of the potential we see in every service partner who joins our platform. We remain committed to creating more such success stories across India."

YesMadam's commitment to empowering service partners through its tech-enabled platform has created an ecosystem where professionals like Gayatri can thrive. The company's focus on fair compensation, and continuous support has established a new paradigm in the beauty and wellness industry, where success is measured not just in numbers but in transformed lives. As the beauty and wellness industry continues to evolve, Gayatri's journey stands as a testament to the transformative impact of brands like YesMadam, which bridge the gap between skilled professionals and customers while creating sustainable entrepreneurship opportunities.

