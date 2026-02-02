Gariaband (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 2 (ANI): Heavy police forces have been deployed at Dutkaiya village in Chhattisgarh after two groups clashed with each other earlier on Sunday.

SP Gariaband Vedvrat Sirmour said things escalated after villagers grew angry about a serial offender named Arif, who assaulted a few people with aides, leading to villagers surrounding his house and setting it on fire.

"In village Dutkaiya, a serial offender, Arif, with his two aides, assaulted a few people. The villagers were angry, after which, they gheraoed the houses of Arif and his aides, and set them on fire," he said.

The SP stated that Arif and his aides have been taken into custody with cases being registered against them, and the whole ordeal led to some police personnel being injured due to the stone pelting by the villagers.

"Arif and his two aides have been arrested, and cases have been registered against them. Some police personnel have also been injured due to the stones pelted by villagers," the SP added.

He further clarified that the clash has been controlled, saying, "The situation is now normal."

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, another clash broke out during a procession celebrating Shri Sant Ravidas Jayanti in Binarasi village, under the Bhagwanpur police station area of Roorkee in Haridwar district.

The violent confrontation took place between two groups of the Dalit community.

Several people were injured in the firing and stone-pelting that ensued during the clash, and one person died in the incident.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Haridwar SSP Parmendra Doval said that the dispute was between two neighbours, resulting in one death and two injuries. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. He added that police teams are conducting raids to apprehend the accused. A heavy police presence has been deployed in the area to maintain order amid the tense situation. (ANI)

