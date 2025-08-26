New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): EaseMyTrip founder and chairman Prashant Pitti has opened up about his fitness journey, revealing that he has managed to reverse his biological age by 5.7 years through a combination of Ayurveda, HIRT weight training, and strict discipline. At 42, Pitti says he now feels and functions like a 32-year-old and hopes to continue maintaining this lifestyle.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Pitti shared details of his 15-month-long transformation, saying that he has built his own framework after extensive research and self-experimentation.

"At age 42, I want to be 32 years old," he wrote, adding, "Why do we need Bryan Johnson-level bio-hacking when our country already has centuries of wisdom in Ayurveda?"

Pitti explained that his fitness journey is a mix of traditional knowledge and modern techniques. After reading books on Ayurveda and weightlifting, he designed his own plan to stay consistent and healthy. Over the last 15 months, he focused on a carefully blended combination of 32 herbal extracts that, according to him, help reduce inflammation, boost testosterone, and improve strength and cognitive functions.

Alongside this, he detailed that he adopted HIRT weight lifting, working out for 40 minutes across 18 sets with just a 15-second break between each set.

Diet has been another key factor in his transformation. Pitti tracks his daily intake of 2,000 calories and 125 grams of protein. Remarkably, he says he managed to achieve all of this without hiring a trainer or relying on shortcuts, instead choosing self-education, experimentation, and discipline to guide his journey.

The results, according to Pitti, "I lost 21 kg of fat, gained 4 kg of muscles, and my WHOOP biological age is already 5.7 years younger than my real age."

"By next year, at 42, I want to live with the energy and biology of 32," he added.

However, Pitti admitted that his journey hasn't been without challenges. Sleep, he said, continues to be his biggest hurdle.

"My biggest hurdle is quantity and quality sleep. I've tried magnesium, chamomile, eye masks, THC, melatonin -- nothing works consistently. Still searching. Perils of being a serial entrepreneur, I guess," he confessed.

Reflecting on his experience, Pitti concluded with a powerful message on building lasting habits.

"Motivation fades. Build habits and systems that last. Ayurveda + weight lifting + discipline can reverse aging. If I can reverse age with consistency, so can you," he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNxh-yo5KJM/

