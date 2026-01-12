HT Syndication

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 12: eBay, one of the world's largest online marketplaces connecting 134 million buyers across more than 190 markets, hosted its annual Exporter of the Year 2025 event in Hanoi Vietnam this December, recognising outstanding sellers from emerging markets who are driving global trade, innovation, and sustainable commerce.

Also Read | Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, History and Top Wishes To Share.

- Recognizing entrepreneurial excellence and cross-border innovation, eBay hosted 100 top sellers from global emerging markets at its annual flagship event in Hanoi, Vietnam.

- Representing Indian sellers, Aanshul Jain received the Luxury Excellence Award 2025 for demonstrating exceptional business growth in 2025.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Says 'Wouldn't Go Back to Any Version of Me' As Actress Celebrates Daughter Vamika's Birthday.

- The event empowered sellers with insights into emerging trends, AI-powered commerce, and strategies for scaling internationally, through a range of keynotes, interactive workshops, and networking sessions.

The two day event brought together more than 100 top performing sellers from Eastern Europe, the Middle East, India, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, creating a global platform for connection, learning, and recognition. During the awards night, 22 exceptional sellers were honoured for their strong growth performance and continued commitment to delivering trusted world class buyer experiences. These sellers distinguished themselves by effectively leveraging eBay's ecosystem, including marketplace access, logistics, advertising, and seller tools, to succeed in cross border trade despite ongoing global uncertainty.

Indian eBay sellers delivered an impressive performance, led by Aanshul Jain from Uwajh Jewelry, who won the Luxury Excellence Award 2025 in recognition of exceptional business growth during the year. Further strengthening India's presence, Amit Garg of Gyan Books was named Runner-Up for the Business & Industrial Excellence Award, Lokesh Teli from 925Silverpalace2012 earned Runner-Up for the Fashion & Jewelry Excellence Award, and Himanshu Shinh of Carat Forever was recognised as Runner-Up for the Luxury Excellence Award.

Setting sellers up for success with insights, tools, and resources

The Hanoi edition featured keynote addresses from global eBay leaders alongside interactive workshops and networking sessions, offering actionable insights into emerging trends, AI-powered commerce, and global growth.

Highlights included a 2026 global market outlook, category-focused workshops on Parts & Accessories and alternative inventory models, sessions on managed shipping and advertising strategies, interactive eBay Live experiences, and 1:1 consultation with experts.

Vidmay Naini, General Manager of Global Emerging Markets at eBay, emphasized the company's dedication to empowering sellers: "Exporter of the Year 2025 is more than a celebration of success--it reflects the resilience, innovation, and global ambition of our sellers. At eBay, we enable businesses of all sizes to access more than 190 markets and connect with millions of buyers worldwide, empowering them to participate meaningfully in cross-border trade. Through trusted buyer relationships, a thriving circular commerce model and a strong end-to-end seller ecosystem, we are helping entrepreneurs transform global challenges into sustainable, long-term growth."

To learn more about becoming an eBay exporter, visit https://export.ebay.com/en/

About eBay Inc.

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2024, eBay enabled $74.7 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)