Sonipat (Haryana) [India], February 3: Recognised as India's leading global law school, JGLS continues to attract exceptional interest from high-achieving law aspirants across India and overseas, reaffirming its position as a premier destination for legal education. The law school has now announced that a minimum of 75% of the total intake for 2026-27 will be admitted through Early Admissions, underscoring the importance of the 28 February deadline of taking the LNAT exam. LNAT is a Mandatory Admission Test for both Five-Year & Three-Year LLB (Hons.) Programs at JGLS

In the first round of early admissions, JGLS admitted over 400 students in its flagship Five-Year Integrated Law Programmes, including B.Com. LL.B. (Hons.), BBA LL.B. (Hons.), BA LL.B. (Hons.), and the Three-Year LLB (Hons) programme.

Global Rankings and Academic Leadership

JGLS's global standing is reflected in its consistently high international rankings:

- Ranked 78th in the world and 1st in India for Law & Legal Studies - QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025

- Ranked No. 1 in India for Law - Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject 2026

These distinctions place JGLS among an elite group of law schools worldwide and reinforce its commitment to global standards in teaching, research, and institutional governance.

World-Class Faculty and Academic Excellence

JGLS boasts a globally diverse 500+ member full-time faculty, with a significant number of professors holding degrees from top 50 law schools worldwide, including Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge, Yale, Stanford, NYU, LSE, Columbia, Berkeley, NUS, etc. The curriculum is deeply rooted in interdisciplinarity, offering over 560 compulsory courses, 580 electives, and 320 cross-listed courses at JGU.

Unmatched Global Exposure and Internationalisation

With over 575 partnerships across 75+ countries, JGLS offers unparalleled global exposure through student exchange programmes, semester-abroad opportunities, dual degrees, and short-term study abroad programmes with top-ranked universities worldwide.

Infrastructure and Experiential Learning

JGLS offers world-class infrastructure, including India's first Constitution Museum and the Rights & Freedoms Academy, Nyayabhyasa Mandapam, the world's largest moot court hall, the International Mooting Academy for Advocacy, Negotiation, Dispute Adjudication, Arbitration and Resolution (IMAANDAR), and state-of-the-art academic and residential facilities on a 100+ acre ultra-modern green campus.

Career Outcomes and Alumni Network

Graduates of JGLS work across leading law firms, multinational corporations, public institutions, policy organisations, and international bodies. Supported by a strong Office of Career Services, students benefit from structured career education, one-on-one advising, and engagement with over 1,200 organisations offering internships and 300 organisations offering full-time roles annually.

LNAT-UK: Mandatory Admissions Test for JGLS

The LNAT-UK is a globally benchmarked, standardised admissions test. This test evaluates critical thinking and advanced English language and reading comprehension skills. The LNAT comprises two sections: Section A, a scored component consisting of 42 multiple-choice questions based on complex texts that assess comprehension, inference, and reasoning (with no negative marking), and Section B, an unscored essay.

The LNAT score refers only to performance in Section A and is interpreted in the context of the overall applicant pool. JGLS considers this score only for admission and doesn't require an essay.

Merit-cum-Means-Based Scholarships

LNAT-UK scores will be considered for merit-cum means-based scholarships. Scholarships are awarded in the range of 10%, 25%, 50%, and 75% of tuition fees, as per merit and annual parental income criteria.

Upcoming Admission Deadlines

Applicants who missed the first round are encouraged to apply in the upcoming cycles:

- Early Admission | Second Merit List (March 2026)Deadline to register for and take LNAT-UK: 28 February 2026

- Late Admission | Final Merit List (June 2026)Deadline to register for and take LNAT-UK: 31 May 2026

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, said: "I am delighted to see the interest and enthusiasm among the brightest and the best students to choose Jindal Global Law School. The relentless pursuit of excellence defines our law school and I welcome students who are willing to work hard and make us proud."

Professor Anand Prakash Mishra, Vice Dean and Director of Law Admissions at JGLS, stated: "The Early Admissions Deadline of 28 February is critical for every serious law aspirant in the country as JGLS will admit a minimum 75 percent of total intake based on this deadline. Studying law at JGLS is a transformational opportunity for the lifetime and you must not miss it due to delay in taking the entrance test."

Exclusive LNAT-UK Retest Opportunity

For the 5-year integrated law programs, the admissions cut-off is 20 out of 42 in the LNAT-UK. Applicants who have scored below 20 out of 42 in the LNAT-UK are eligible for a limited retest opportunity, applicable only for admission to JGLS for the Academic Year 2026-27.

- Retest window: Open till 28 February 2026.

- A higher score will be considered.

- Retest scores will not be considered for scholarships.

Two-Step Application Process

Applicants must complete both steps to be considered for admission:

1. Register for the LNAT-UK Test:https://lnat.ac.uk/

2. Submit the JGLS Online Application Form:https://lawadmissions.jgu.edu.in/

Admission is offered exclusively to candidates who meet the cut-off prescribed by the JGLS Admissions Committee.

Contact the JGLS Admissions Office

Prospective applicants can connect directly with the JGLS Admissions Office by registering on the official admissions portal.

Register at: LawAdmissions.JGU.edu.in

