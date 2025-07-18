PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: Eco Recycling Limited (BSE: ECORECO), India's pioneering and leading professional e-waste management company, provided an update on expanded capacities of e-waste & li-ion battery recycling. The increased recycling capacities will enhance Ecoreco's foot print in the recycling volume of waste electrical & electronic waste and Li-ion batteries and support producers to meet their incremental quantitative obligations under the E-Waste Management Rules, 2022.

The company has enhanced its overall e-waste processing capabilities with a focus on lithium-ion battery recycling--one of the fastest-growing segments in the e-waste stream. With this expansion, Ecoreco'stotal capacity now stands at 31,200 MTPA, reinforcing its position as a frontrunner in the formal e-waste recycling space.

Key Capacity Expansion Highlights:

* Total e-waste recycling capacity has been increased by 18,000 MTPA

* Dedicated 6,000 MTPA facility has been commissioned for lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery recycling

* In its new 40,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art plant located in Vasai, an industrial hub near Mumbai

* Entire investment funded through internal accruals, reaffirming the company's zero-debt status

This timely expansion positions Ecoreco to support the growing compliance needs of electronic producers under Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) norms. With the government's introduction of the centralized EPR portal and Environmental Compensation (EC) provisions for non-compliance, the industry is witnessing a strong shift toward formalisation--an area where Ecoreco continues to lead.

Commenting on the recent development, Mr. B K Soni, Chairman & Managing Director of Eco Recycling Limited said, "At Ecoreco, we believe that the future of sustainability lies in building resilient infrastructure today. Our latest capacity expansion--particularly the dedicated lithium-ion battery facility--is a strategic step to not only meet the environment friendly disposal of surging e-waste but also confirms India's commitment to the globally accepted EPR framework. With increasing emphasis on environmental compliance and circularity, we are proud to offer cutting-edge, compliant solutions that help producers fulfil their obligations seamlessly. Our commitment is not just to business growth, but to sector formalisation, pollution reduction, and global best practices to follow. With recognitions like the TERRA alliance induction and an honourable mention by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, we are even more energised to lead India's transition to responsible recycling."

As part of its ongoing evolution, Ecoreco recently achieved a global milestone by becoming the first Indian e-waste recycling company to be inducted into TERRA (The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance)--a respected international network of certified recyclers, including those with R2, R2v3, and e-Stewards certifications. This reinforces Ecoreco'sposition as a globally aligned, ESG-compliant organization.

Adding to this momentum, the company and its consumer-facing app 'BookMyJunk' were acknowledged by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his national radio program Mann Ki Baat, for their contribution to sustainability and responsible waste disposal. Ecoreco remains committed to building a cleaner, safer, and more circular economy through innovation, operational excellence, and strong stakeholder engagement.

