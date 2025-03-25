VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 25: Cricketing legend Zaheer Khan has participated in Ecosystem Venture's Pre-Series A investment in the sports tech startup Machaxi. Founded by Pratish Raj, Tushar Raj, and Ashish Anand, Machaxi is redefining sports engagement through a unique leasing model by acquiring existing private sports centers. These centers are rebranded, upgraded, and optimized with best-in-class infrastructure and technology, creating thriving hubs for sports enthusiasts. Their vision behind Machaxi has been to increase the penetration of sports in the country.

Through a mix of school partnerships, community outreach programs, and localized sports center dominance, they attract and retain young athletes. Machaxi trains over 2,000 kids monthly across its 25 centers in Bangalore. Partnered with Olympian Nisha Millet, they have set new standards in sports training and facilities.

Zaheer Khan enthusiastically said, "Sports are about passion, discipline, and community. Machaxi's vision of making quality sports facilities accessible through smart tech solutions deeply resonates with me. I'm excited to be part of their journey and contribute to building a stronger sports ecosystem in India."

Adding to this, Nikhil Kaushik, Partner at Ecosystem Ventures, said: "At ESV, we don't just invest money--we invest thought, connections, and purpose. Bringing Zaheer Khan on board wasn't just about his name; it was about his passion for sports and his ability to inspire. We believe the right investors bring more than capital--they bring credibility and vision. With Zaheer as an anchor investor, Machaxi is set to make an even bigger impact on India's sports landscape."

About Ecosystem Ventures:

Ecosystem Ventures (ESV) is an early-stage fund, investing $250K to $1 million in Pre-Series A rounds. Founded in 2020 by Abhishek Sanghvi, ESV has made 19 investments with an exceptional track record--50%+ IRR at a portfolio level without a single write-off till date.

