HT Syndication

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 12: Edubex Learning held its Annual Conference 2025 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Kochi, bringing together over 100 staff members, leadership, and management for a full-day event centred on reflection, strategy, and celebration. The event highlighted Edubex's expansion and presented a bold, globally synchronised strategy for 2026.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Bhagyathara BT-37 Lottery Result of 12.01.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

The conference commenced at 10:15am and featured strategic deliberations on academic innovation, institutional partnerships, transnational education, and the future of accessible learning.

CEO Keynote: Vision 2026 and Partnership-Led Growth

Also Read | OnePlus 15T Specifications Leaked Before China Launch.

In his keynote address, the CEO presented Edubex's ambitious roadmap for 2026, highlighting plans to double the organization's workforce, expand academic offerings, and deepen its global footprint across Africa, India, and South Asia.

A key driver of this growth, he noted, has been partnership-led expansion, particularly through strategic collaborations with Universidad Catolica de Murcia (UCAM) and the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).

These partnerships have significantly contributed to student enrolment growth while enabling Edubex to deliver a diverse portfolio of qualifications, ranging from diplomas and undergraduate pathways to postgraduate and professional programs.

The CEO emphasized that such collaborations have strengthened academic credibility, widened progression opportunities, and enhanced learner diversity across regions and disciplines.

He further outlined plans to introduce more university partners, expand course verticals aligned with industry demand, and establish hybrid study centres across India in 2026, combining physical learning hubs with flexible online delivery.

Growth Story: From Start-up to Global Edtech Player

The conference reflected on Edubex's growth journey from just 10 learners and 5 staff members in 2020 to over 10,000 learners and 110 employees by 2025. This growth has been powered by innovation, learner trust, and a strong ecosystem of trans-national university partnerships.

In 2025, Edubex significantly strengthened its international university collaborations, with a clear alignment to India's National Education Policy (NEP 2020). These partnerships focus on flexibility, credit mobility, multidisciplinary learning, global recognition, and seamless student progression, positioning Edubex as a key enabler of NEP-aligned transnational education.

Academic Excellence and Learner Support

The leadership reiterated Edubex's commitment to academic quality through the expansion of its academic team, incorporating experienced educators, industry experts, and think-tank professionals as faculty. The delivery model emphasizes one-on-one mentoring, continuous academic guidance, and strong pastoral care, ensuring holistic learner development beyond classroom instruction.

Edubex's education philosophy continues to focus on edtech disruption through flexibility, affordability, lifelong learning, upskilling, credit stacking, and multilingual delivery, catering to learners at different stages of their professional and academic journeys.

Organisational Transparency and Celebration

All major departments including Academics, Accounts, HR, Sales, Marketing, and Finance presented their annual performance reports, fostering transparency and cross-functional alignment across the organization.

The afternoon session transitioned into celebration and team engagement, featuring a mind-blowing interactive performance by mentalist Anandhu, followed by a vibrant music performance by a young band, creating an atmosphere of fellowship and togetherness and joy.

The conference concluded at 5:30pm, marking a successful close to a day that seamlessly blended strategy, accountability, inspiration, and celebration. The Annual Conference 2025 reaffirmed Edubex Learning's position as a fast-growing, globally connected, learner-centric education provider poised to redefine accessible higher education across emerging and international markets.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)