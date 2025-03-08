NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 8: Over 200 international teachers and leaders from Nord Anglia Education Schools recently collaborated at the SEAMEI Teaching & Learning Conference 2025 in Abu Dhabi. The event spanned over three days and brought together intellectual minds in education to explore leadership, resilience, innovation, and inclusion. Educators from Oakridge International School, Gachibowli, were also a part of the conference where they shared best practices and gained fresh insights from fellow educators.

Also Read | Donald Trump Mentions Taiwan and South Korea While Saying United States Lost Semiconductor Business to Foreign Countries.

The sessions were majorly focused on professional development, collaborative learning, and strategies to enhance student outcomes in the constantly evolving educational landscape.

Prerna Lohia, Grade 1 Co-Ordinator from Oakridge, Gachibowli expressed, "The conference was an opportunity to realise that we are a talented team of educators along with specialists who are constantly curating and creating ways and techniques to make education meaningful and productive, designed for the learner of today and adapted to the changing times. It was an opportunity to understand cultural perspectives, best practices across schools, and share complexities of teaching and learning on an international platform, reinforcing the value of collaboration."

Also Read | International Women's Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Celebrate Women's Day With Lakhpati Didis in Gujarat's Navsari.

Innovation and Professional Development in Education

The key topics discussed during the conference were AI in education, neurodiversity, and the groundbreaking research on metacognition, a concept focused on helping students become independent, self-directed learners. The experts highlighted how embedding metacognitive strategies in the classroom can enhance students' problem-solving abilities and critical thinking skills.

Rob Walls, Head of Middle East Schools at Nord Anglia emphasized the significance of these discussions, mentioned, "By embedding metacognitive strategies in the classroom, we help students develop the skills to become independent and self-directed learners. In offering a forward-thinking education, we are supporting skills development with our Nord Anglia educational framework centred around the continuous growth of the 6 Cs, ensuring students evolve into critical, creative, committed, and curious learners, while collaborating compassionately both inside and outside the classroom."

Strengthening Global Educational Networks

Beyond teaching methodologies, the conference focused on strengthening ties within Nord Anglia's global education community. The sessions also enlightened the educators on following best practices in curriculum development, promote leadership and offer inclusiveness through learning.

Educators gained fresh perspective on integrating innovation into their classrooms and shaping future-ready learning experiences. "The conference inspired us to take our teamwork to the next level, embrace cultural diversity, leverage data for strategic decisions, foster global-mindedness, and deepen our focus on metacognition and learner empowerment, ensuring that we continue to equip our students with the skills, knowledge, and mindset needed to thrive in an interconnected world," emphasized by Rukmani Kumar, Head of CBSE, Oakridge International School, Gachibowli. The knowledge shared at the SEAMEI Teaching & Learning Conference 2025 is expected to have a lasting impact on educational practices across schools worldwide.

For more information please visit, www.oakridge.in/Gachibowli

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)