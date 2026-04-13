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Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): At least 10 people were arrested after allegedly firing nearly eight rounds in Meerut's TP Nagar area, police said.

Circle Officer Saumya Asthana said on Sunday that the incident took place on the intervening night of April 11 and 12, following which police acted swiftly and arrested the accused within a few hours.

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"On the intervening night of April 11-12, TP Nagar police received a report that around eight rounds of aerial firing were carried out by some youths. The police took immediate action and, within a few hours, arrested about 10 accused along with the weapons used in the incident and two vehicles," Asthana said.

She added that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

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"A case has been registered against the accused under serious sections of the BNS, Arms Act. Further legal action is being taken," the CO said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)