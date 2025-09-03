EduHubSpot Launches AI for Project Management Certification Course to Equip Professionals with Next-Gen Skills

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: EduHubSpot, a global leader in project management education trusted by over 50,000 students worldwide, today announced the launch of its AI for Project Management Certification Course. The program empowers project managers, agile leaders, and business professionals to harness Artificial Intelligence and prompt engineering for real-world project success.

Built around the principles of the Project Management framework, the course emphasizes outcomes, adaptability, and value delivery across predictive, agile, and hybrid environments.

"AI is no longer optional in project management - it's essential," said Varun Anand, PfMP, PMP, PMI-ACP, PMI Authorized Trainer at EduHubSpot. "Our course goes beyond theory, offering hands-on AI simulations and tools so professionals can lead with confidence in a rapidly transforming workplace."

Key Features

- 20+ Live Virtual Training Sessions led by PMI-Authorized Trainers

- 50+ AI prompts tailored for project management tasks

- Hands-on workshops with real-world simulations

- 365-day access to resources and post-training support

- PMI-approved: Earn 30 PDUs + AIPM Certification

Upcoming Bootcamps (Oct 2025)

- Weekend Batch: Oct 4-12 | Trainer: Gautham Sudakar, PMP, PMI-ACP

- Weekday Batch: Oct 6-16 | Trainer: Varun Anand, PfMP, PMP, PMI-ACP

Launch Offer

Standard Fee: ₹49,998 | Introductory Price: ₹24,999 (50% off)Enroll before September 5, 2025 and receive an extra 40% discount with coupon LAUNCHDEAL40.

Who Should Enroll

- PMP-certified professionals and PMP aspirants

- Agile practitioners (Scrum Masters, Product Owners)

- Program/Portfolio Managers and Consultants

- Business Analysts & Coordinators optimizing workflows

"The future of project management lies at the intersection of AI, agility, and leadership," added Gautham Sudakar, PMP, PMI-ACP, PMI Authorized Trainer. "This course ensures professionals don't just keep pace with change--they lead it."

About EduHubSpot

EduHubSpot is a trusted global provider of professional certification training, specializing in PMP, PMI-ACP, and advanced project management programs. With a community of 50,000+ learners worldwide, EduHubSpot combines practical learning, mentorship, and cutting-edge resources to deliver career-transforming results.

For more information and enrollment, visit:https://www.eduhubspot.com/course-details/ai-project-management

