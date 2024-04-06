Byby e-Rickshaw

New Delhi [India], April 6: Electric Transport pioneer ByBy e-Rickshaw and Digital Lender Revfin ink MoU for e-rickshaw finance

Also Read | Online Fraud in Mumbai: Man Poses as Police Inspector, Dupes College Professor of Rs 1 Lakh After Claiming Her Son Was Detained.

E-rickshaws and e-loader finance can be done in a smooth way.

Opportunity to create self-employment for people living in small cities, towns and tehsils gets eased.

Also Read | EV Landscape in India To Be Transformed With Key Government Initiatives, Will Lower Manufacturing Costs and Boost EV Sales in Country: Industry Experts.

An agreement was signed in between the founder of Revfin Sameer Aggarwal and Co-founder of Byby e-Rickshaw Rajiv Tuli on Friday. ByBy is India's one of the leading companies in the arena of manufacturing e-rickshaws.

For the last 10 years, the company has been making e-rickshaws and e-loaders. Wholly indigenous e-rickshaw maker ByBy has a lot of identity in this area today. E-rickshaws and e-loaders made by ByBy are sent to different states of the country. The agency for e-rickshaws of ByBy is also present in Assam in the North East.

On this occasion, ByBy founder Rajiv Tuli said that this agreement will prove to be helpful in making the person standing in the last queue of society self-reliant and have self-employment.

"We have seen that an e-rickshaw driver is able to feed his family properly and is able to provide a good education to his children," he said.

With this agreement, the availability of e-rickshaws will be easier and good quality e-rickshaw can be delivered to the needy people.

Revfin is said to be the smartest company to finance electric vehicles. The company has been in this area since 2017.

The goal of the company is to give more and more electric vehicles preference in the country, so that pollution can be reduced. Most of the company's customers are in towns, tehsils and small cities.

They get e-rickshaws and electric vehicles in easy installments without any formalities.

According to the company's policy, they have a clear vision to finance commercial electric vehicles. The company provides loans under its NBFC.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Byby e-Rickshaw. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)