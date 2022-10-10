New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI/ATK): Electronica India and productronica India 2022 concluded on a high note with actionable ideas and partnerships towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The marquee event reinforced its position as South Asia's largest trade fairs for the electronics ecosystem.

Through strong partnerships with the industry and unstinted support from industry associations - ELCINA, ICEA, IESA and IPCA, the 2022 editions focused on promoting domestic manufacturing and driving investments in futuristic sectors for the Indian economy.

Regarding the successful response to the tradeshow, CEO Forum and India PCB Tech Conference, Rajoo Goel, Secretary General, Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA), said, "We are happy to see such good response for the entire exhibition and conferences, and congratulate the MMI team for the excellent execution and attention to detail. The 7th edition of CEO Forum was well attended, and all guests and speakers had been carefully selected based on their experience and knowledge. The India PCB Tech Conference organized with support from IPCA, was of great interest to participants from PCB domain and ELCINA's Comprehensive Report "Roadmap for Developing PCB-Eco System in India" prepared with support from MMI, was released by Shri Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Joint Secretary, MeitY. It was heartening to see the exchange of knowledge and actionable ideas towards achieving the country's USD 300 billion vision plan for electronics manufacturing. All attendees at this year's CEO Forum and India PCB Tech Conference provided important insights into building an advanced manufacturing ecosystem for increased value addition."

One of the main highlights of these editions was the launch of the India Semiconductor Conclave, a high-powered gathering of industry leaders, technology experts, and policymakers who deliberated on relevant topics and possible solutions for enabling the India semiconductor and display ecosystem. The conferences were powered by India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and India Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA).

Regarding the India Semiconductor Conclave, Vivek Tyagi, Chairman, IESA, said, "We were happy to present the conference on 'Promoting Semiconductor Ecosystem in India' at the inaugural edition of this conclave. India is emerging as a formidable player in semiconductor manufacturing and the time is ripe to leverage our strengths in fabless design and move up the value chain by deriving greater value addition, particularly in semiconductors and IP domains. Hence, we are excited about the India Semiconductor Conclave at Electronica India and productronica India 2022, and all the ideas that were exchanged to achieve "aatmanirbharta" in semiconductor design and manufacturing."

The trade shows and conferences were supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) with their 'Electronics India' Pavilion and various other pavilions by the state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh. The host state Uttar Pradesh organized a pavilion, wherein the leading companies like Oppo and Vivo, which have set up their manufacturing base in Uttar Pradesh participated.

Electronica India and productronica India 2022, along with the co-located trade fairs MatDispens and IPCA Expo were spread across 25,000 square meters, with 325 exhibitors from 19 countries showcasing 3,000+ products. A total of 20,942 visitors attended the trade fairs and the supporting programs to see the futuristic solutions on display at the exhibition grounds.

"We are delighted that Electronica India and productronica India 2022 once again proved to be an essential meeting place for the industry. The shows' success is demonstrated through a 25% increase in domestic participation over the last edition in Greater Noida. The ideas and opinions shared by industry leaders in the exhibition halls as well as the conferences will certainly unlock the industry's potential and entrepreneurial spirit, thereby taking the country closer to its vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," commented Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India.

"The 2022 editions of Electronica India and productronica India have shown remarkable growth in domestic participation. We are glad to be providing this stage for global brands to reach out to the growing Indian market. The India Semiconductor Conclave has proven to be a credible platform for policymakers and industry to collaborate for growth of the semiconductor and display ecosystem in India. We are confident that this conclave will continue to deliver value for India's expanding semiconductor industry" commented Dr. Martin Lechner, Executive Director, Messe Munchen GmbH.

The exhibition covered a variety of interesting segments hinged around concepts like semiconductors, displays, electronic components, Surface Mount Technology (SMT), Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS), Printed Circuit Board (PCB), amongst many others.

Top 3 exhibitor testimonials:

Sumit Jain, Director, Sumitron Exports

"We have been associating with Electronica India for over 20 years now. It is always a pleasure to come back to this platform, showcase our innovative solutions, and interact with current and potential customers. This year the scale of the show is huge with a great turnout of visitors. There is a lot of dynamic activity in India's electronics manufacturing industry, and this is reflected at these fairs."

David Greenman, MD, Humiseal

"We provide sealing solutions for electronics industry, primarily in white goods and automotives. We have witnessed a lot of interest from electric vehicles market here. We have been in this business for over four decades and have had a delightful experience at productronica, both in Munich as well as in India. We have received many interesting queries and we're hopeful of thriving business in the coming months."

Sanjay Kumar Das, Joint Secretary, IT&E Department and State Information Security Officer, West Bengal

"This is the first time I have visited Electronica India and productronica India and I am truly overwhelmed by the scale and quality of conferences, participants, and the technologies exhibited here. It is our state's mission to develop human capital alongside advanced technologies and I am glad to see the electronics industry thinks alike. Here we have presented some of the innovative products developed by startups incubated at the West Bengal Centre of Excellence. I'm looking forward to more exciting opportunities for our people in terms of investment and capacity building."

Supporting Program - Conferences and Forums

Along with the India Semiconductor Conclave, the three days' events also hosted supporting programs designed to fulfil the needs of the growing electronics industry.

The CEO Forum discussed on the key topic of 'Shifting from Assembly to Deep Manufacturing - Building a USD 300 Billion ESDM Industry by 2026'. One of the most-awaited events at Electronica India and productronica India 2022 was the India PCB Tech conference where experts shared ideas on developing the 'Roadmap for developing PCB Eco-System in India- Vital for an Aatmanirbhar ESDM Sector'.

About the IPCA Expo and India PCB tech conference, Thiyagarajan, President, Indian Printed Circuits Association (IPCA), said, "PCBs are the core component serving as the base for electronics products. IPCA aims to strengthen the PCB industry through multidimensional efforts, ranging from technical seminars to policy liaison to industry exhibitions. The IPCA expo and India PCB tech conference are an earnest effort by us to develop PCB ecosystem in India and we are pleased that our efforts get the right platform at Electronica India and productronica India."

The Buyer-Seller forum saw a remarkable attendance with a high interest from the electronics community to make new contacts and build future business prospects who engaged in more than 1,500 meetings. Some of the participating buyers were Bosch Automotive Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Genus Power Infrastructure, Havells India Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Interface Microsystems, Vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd, Lava International Limited, VVDN Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Lava India Ltd, Ola electric, Skanray Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Mohit Kumar, Associate Manager - Strategic Sourcing, Johari Digital Healthcare Limited

"This year Electronica India and productronica India are huge and we see many good new market players. Also, these shows helped us in getting know about new technologies in the market."

G. Venkatesan, Head SCM, Amararaja Electronics Limited

"We have been regular visitors at Electronica India. This year we spoke to many exhibitors providing good quality products and services. We hope to collaborate with suitable sellers to grow our business."

Prashant Tyagi, VP, Commercial Operations, Sahasra Electronics

"This platform provides you with an opportunity to meet many individuals which is not possible in an office set up. And after the pandemic, we are looking forward to such physical interactions where we can have meaningful discussions with our prospective collaborators."

The next edition of Electronica India and productronica India along with MatDispens and IPCA Expo will take place from September 13-15, 2023 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru.

Visit electronica-india.com and productronica-india.com to know more about the trade fairs.

