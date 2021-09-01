Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): An organization grows with effort, innovation, and strategic thinking, and growth brings in new challenges and requirements that need to be fulfilled to leverage success. Data being the focal point for every company now and power distribution unit (PDU) heart of these ecosystems, it has become essential to ensure reliability and safety of these power distribution unit (PDU) to bring in the Busines Continuity.

How will one ensure that the PDU chosen is reliable and perfect for IT Equipment? Be it basic PDUs or upgraded versions, to determine the quality standard of a PDU, certification is a determining factor that can be trusted like UL, CE, FCC to name a few.

Also Read | Punjab: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped in Amritsar; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

Currently, CE certification appears on many products traded within the European Economic Area (EEA). It signifies that the product has met health, safety, and environmental protection requirements.

Also, the CE mark assures the buyer that the manufacturer takes complete responsibility for legal compliance with the product. The CE mark conveys that the manufacturer accesses the product in detail to meet EU safety standards. This safety aspect of CE certification is critical that triggered NetRack to ensure that all the PDUs must have a CE or UL certification to get deployed within an IT Ecosystem. This has been a breakthrough for NetRack among PDU manufacturers since the entire range of PDU in the NetRack basket comes with CE certification.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up Sir Alex Ferguson's Role in His Return to Manchester United, Says 'He's a Father in Football for Me' (Watch Video).

Standards that a CE certified PDU complies with:

Low voltage (LVD) Directive - 2014/35/EU; IEC 62368-1:2014 - ensures protection within certain voltage limits.Electromagnetic Compatibility Directive (EMC) - 2004/108/EC - ensures smooth functioning of other equipment.* CISPR 32:2015+A1:2019 / EN 55032:2015+A11:2020,

* CISPR 35:2016 / EN 55035:2017+A11:2020, EN 61000-3-11:2019, EN 61000-3-12:2011

ROHS Norms - Directive 2011/65/EU, its Amended Directive (EU) 2015/863 - ensures restriction of hazardous substances.

The following are the benefits of embracing a CE-certified PDU:

IT enterprises can gain the safety and protection of their ecosystem.

Ensures protection against voltage surge

Can considerably reduce downtime caused by low-quality PDUs.

The operation can be standardized with a capable and compliant PDU

Considering all the above benefits of a CE-certified PDU and the need to protect mission-critical equipment, NetRack designed all the PDUs with the highest quality and 100% reliability. They are either CE, or UL certified and comes in multiple configurations to cater different industrial requirements.Visit: https://www.netrackindia.com/

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)