Amritsar, September 1: A minor girl was allegedly raped in Punjab’s Amritsar district in a hotel room. The incident took place on August 25. The accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh. He is a resident of Bhoewali village in Amritsar. A case was registered in the matter on August 30. The accused took the girl to a hotel near the Golden Temple and then sexually assaulted her in a room. Punjab: Minor Girl Raped by Youth She Befriended on Social Networking Site; Accused Arrested.

According to a report published in The Tribune, the girl works at a brick kiln at Kiampur village. The 17-year-old lodged a complaint against the accused. She told police that on the day of the incident, she did not go to work. The girl further added that the accused came to her house and asked her to come with him to Amritsar as he had some work there. Notably, the accused aslo workd at the smae brick kiln factory. Ludhiana Shocker: Girl Abducted, Raped for 26 Days; Two Accused Booked.

The accused also told the rape survivor that they would collect her wage while coming back. As per the report, the accused, after raping the girl, eft her at Khatrai Khurd village and fled from the spot. The minor girl narrated the entire incident to her family.

A case was registered against Gurpreet under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police have started an investigation into the case and have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2021 07:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).