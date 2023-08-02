PNN

New Delhi [India], August 2: In an era where digital transactions are gaining momentum, HaodaPay, in association with Axis Bank, presents the Bharat Bill Payments System (BBPS), a revolutionary government product by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Spearheading the success of renowned products like UPI and Fast Tag, HaodaPay is committed to making merchant and billing transactions go digital, bolstering India's economic growth, and supporting the nation's vision of becoming a cashless society.

At the forefront of India's digital payment landscape, HaodaPay is an accredited partner for BBPS Operating Unit across the nation and a leading player in South India. With a strong partnership network including Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Federal Bank, and Indian Bank, HaodaPay has successfully onboarded over 10,000 merchants in the B2B and B2C payment industry. Their expertise lies in offering a comprehensive suite of payment solutions, from UPI payment collections to various domestic payout options such as NEFT, IMPS, RTGS, and UPI.

Emphasizing the advantages of choosing BBPS, HaodaPay brings forward several compelling reasons for businesses to adopt their platform:

Nationwide Branding & Visibility: Merchants onboarded through HaodaPay enjoy nationwide branding and visibility. Their logos and business names are featured in popular apps like PayTM and GPay, reaching millions of users, and also appear in major banking portals.

Cost-Effective Solution: Unlike traditional payment gateways, HaodaPay's charges are comparatively lower, making it an attractive choice for businesses seeking cost-effective solutions. Additionally, its high success rate ensures seamless transactions for merchants and customers alike.

Easy Reconciliation & Tracking: HaodaPay simplifies payment reconciliation and tracking through timely alerts and user-friendly dashboards. This feature enables businesses to stay on top of their financial transactions effortlessly.

Security and Compliance are paramount to HaodaPay's operations. Holding ISO certifications (ISO 27001, ISO 20022, and ISO 9001), the company conducts regular industry-grade security audits, such as PCI DSS, ensuring the system remains fully compliant with industry standards. This commitment to security reassures merchants and customers alike, fostering trust in digital transactions.

HaodaPay's overarching goal is to contribute to India's digital revolution and economic growth by reducing the reliance on cash. The company serves a diverse range of merchants, including educational institutions, tuition centers, coaching institutes, housing societies, and OTT app businesses. By joining hands with HaodaPay, these entities can collect subscription payments efficiently from their subscribers, supporting the broader vision of a cashless India.

Beyond the educational sector, HaodaPay extends its customized solutions to various other B2B and B2C industries, such as logistics, agriculture, retail, and eCommerce. Its technical integration and support ensure businesses can efficiently manage wholesale and recurring payments from their customers at a competitive price.

To learn more about HaodaPay and the BBPS, visit their primary website at https://www.haodapayments.com. For specific information about BBPS, visit https://www.bharatbillpay.net.

HaodaPay, in partnership with Axis Bank, presents a compelling solution through the Bharat Bill Payments System, propelling India towards a digital future. With a focus on secure, cost-effective, and convenient payment solutions, HaodaPay is shaping the digital landscape and driving the nation's transformation into a cashless society. Embracing the vision of a Digital India, HaodaPay stands at the forefront, empowering merchants and customers to embrace a secure and efficient digital payment ecosystem.

