Gandhinagar [India], March 16 (ANI): The Government of Gujarat has launched an intensive statewide vaccination campaign to control the spread of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), reinforcing its efforts to safeguard livestock health and protect farmers from potential economic losses. The drive, which began on March 1, will continue until April 15 and is being carried out under the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP).

Foot and Mouth Disease is a highly contagious viral infection that affects cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, buffaloes, sheep and goats. The disease typically causes fever, mouth ulcers and excessive salivation, often leading to a sharp decline in milk production and overall animal productivity. For dairy farmers, such outbreaks can result in significant financial losses.

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As part of the vaccination campaign, animals are being identified through ear-tagging and their details are being uploaded to the INAPH - Information Network for Animal Productivity and Health portal. The digital platform helps authorities track vaccination coverage, monitor animal health and ensure that livestock across the state are protected.

Bhavin Kumar, Veterinary Officer in Lodra, explained that regular vaccination plays a key role in preventing outbreaks. "In Foot and Mouth Disease, cows and buffaloes develop mouth ulcers, fever and excessive salivation, and milk production decreases. To prevent this, vaccination drives are conducted twice every year--once in March and again in September. This helps protect cattle owners from financial losses," he said.

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Local cattle owners have welcomed the initiative. Jigarbhai Patel, a farmer from Lodra who owns 33 cows and two buffaloes, said government officials regularly visit the village to vaccinate livestock. "We understand the importance of this vaccination drive and fully support it so that our cattle remain healthy," he said.

Mahendrabhai Patel, Secretary of the Lodra Milk Cooperative Society, noted that the village has around 750 cattle and other livestock, with nearly 40 percent already vaccinated during the ongoing drive.

Officials say sustained, large-scale vaccination at regular intervals is essential to control the disease and move closer to its long-term eradication while protecting the livelihoods of dairy farmers across Gujarat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)