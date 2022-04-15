Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI/PNN): Asifa India in partnership with Epic Games' Unreal Engine, has announced "Women Creators Program Batch 2', which is currently accepting submissions. The program will start in mid-May 2022 and is to be mentored by former Unreal fellowship graduates along with Unreal Engine evangelists.

The women creators program introduces the concepts of virtual production, its applications & workflows. The goal of the program is to inspire and train women creators and form a community of creators. The last date of registration is April 18, 2022, at 11:59 PM (IST).

Register and Nominate

We, at Asifa India request you to support by nominating experienced talented women creators. If you are experienced, talented women creator, you can submit your registration by filling out the form: https://forms.gle/wp438sQ3FpxoXYfG8

ASIFA India is celebrating its 22nd year. It has recently strengthened its Core Group, Team of Volunteers, City Coordinators & evangelists from all across India. Recently top global experts including Glenn Vilppu, Ed Hooks, Pilar Alessendra, Dr Stuart Sumedha, Joseph Kslender, Zach Parish, Bradford Simonsen, Suki Lee, Walt Jones & Experts from India including Vaibhav Kumaresh, E.Suresh, Jigesh Gajjar, Arvind Neelakantan, Veerendra Patil, Chetan Sharma etc. Asifa India had also worked with students of leading Design Schools of India to produce short films.

ASIFA International is the oldest reputed global organization that supports animation and is committed to the welfare of art, creativity and the artists with 40-plus chapters. Asifa India received its official charter in 2000 it is serving the Indian Creative community with popular activities like International Animation Day, Awards of Excellence, CG Meet Up's & Panel discussions with top global experts.

Asifa India President - Saraswathi Vani Balgam said -" UNREAL changed my life in 2020, and has given me new creative strength. I am working on writing my preschool show keeping unreal animation pipeline in my mind."

Asifa India Director Sesha Prasad said," The consumption of content in various forms has created wider opportunities not only for the VFX players but also for a large number of content creators. The unreal fellowship program is a great opportunity to put women at center stage in the creation of some fresh content."

Asifa India Director Sanjay Khimesara said, "In 2021, the Indian VFX sector grew by 103 per cent to reach Rs 38.2 billion, while post-production grew by 49 per cent to reach Rs 14.4 billion. Asifa India is determined to step up its efforts in building a strong eco-system to bridge the gaps in making India a Global Super Power in this space. First batch of The Women Creators Program has already shown its amazing results and is a significant step to empower talented women creators & provide a platform to express their creativity."

During March 2021, Asifa India partnered with UNREAL SEA and launched its first batch of Women Creators Program with Epic Games which had Top Global Mentors during WCP-1 including- Dancing Atoms Creative producer from US Saraswathi Vani Balgam, CDL founder and director Charuvi Agarwal; Marta Ampudia Dalmau; Epic Games Tech Evangelist Arvind Neelakantan; Epic Games technical account manager Dean Reinhard; Green Rain Studios founder and Unreal authorized instructor partner for Epic Games Karan Parikh.

Out of those who graduated, a panel of top six creators was conducted during Aug '21, which encouraged other creators and showcased short films created by them. Top Six creators from first batch were Pragati Wadhwa (Elements VFX 2D supervisor/ VFX artist/ compositor), Rounak Magoo (Green Rain Studios producer), Nida Arshia (MediaMonks Unreal/3D generalist), Gayatri Rao (Animagic Special Effects Pvt Ltd creative producer), Ria Banerjee (Axis Studios senior 3D generalist), Pratima Pal (Digital Clay Studios creative producer/animator).

The Women creators from Batch 1 share their experience & journey of their fellowship:

Pragti Wadhwa, Managing Director at Elementvfx.com said, "My biggest takeaway from this program was learning the process of storytelling and making my own short film in Unreal Engine with no prior 3d experience."

Pratima Pal, Creative producer, Digital clay said," Having a program like WCP has a power to flip a coin in the male dominated society like ours. It has been the most liberating experience being a part of diverse intellectual groups feeds up the creative juices & creative process.

The applications are now open for Women Creators' Program. Those interested can apply and the last date to apply is April 18, 11:59 PM (IST), Register: https://forms.gle/wp438sQ3FpxoXYfG8

To know more about Asifa India, www.asifaindia.com

