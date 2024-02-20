NewsVoir

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 20: Enigma Automobiles Private Limited, a pioneering force in the electric vehicle (EV) landscape, is making history with an industry-redefining warranty program for its lithium batteries, setting a new gold standard for reliability and customer assurance.

Also Read | Rihanna Birthday: Bold & Edgy – Two Words That Perfectly Describe Her Red Carpet Style.

In an unprecedented move, Enigma introduced a groundbreaking warranty of 1,25,000 KM or 10 years on lithium batteries. This bold commitment underscores their unwavering confidence in the resilience and longevity of their batteries. Notably, this warranty is applicable across diverse lithium battery ranges, representing a substantial leap in the EV industry.

Beyond the exceptional warranty, the proprietary ENIGMA ONN app elevates user experience by offering advanced monitoring and control capabilities. The app's features include temperature and vibration sensing, remote locking, live tracking, geo-fencing and many more features. It's not just an app; it's a gateway to a new era of EV ownership.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: National Capital Records 14.7 Degrees Celsius As Minimum Temperature, AQI in 'Poor' Category.

Co-founder and CEO, Anmol Bohhre, expressed profound excitement at the culmination of an extensive development process, stating, "It's amazing to witness the tangible results of our dedicated efforts in battery innovation. We are thrilled to announce that our cutting-edge battery solution not only delivers exceptional performance but also incorporates an AI-enabled warranty Optimizer."

The bedrock of an unparalleled warranty lies in Enigma's technological prowess. Over the last three years, Enigma has invested in crafting its software and technology to finely regulate the electric current sent to the motor and controller. This precision technology significantly contributes to the overall efficiency and durability of lithium batteries.

In response to industry challenges posed by unreliable battery suppliers, Enigma took a proactive stance. Rigorous research, identification of high-quality cells and Battery Management Systems (BMS), integration of SMART BMS with active balancing, and the creation of proprietary IOT solutions ensued. Thorough testing validated the birth of a reliable, research-backed product.

In a move to further enhance customer benefits, Enigma has partnered with a premier insurance company. This collaboration enables them to provide accidental insurance of INR 1,00,000 for all buyers. Additionally, customers will enjoy unlimited tele-consultations with doctors and up to a 20 per cent discount on medical and lab tests.

Enigma's commitment goes beyond innovation; it's a testament to their dedication to a sustainable and reliable EV future

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)