PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: Enparadigm, an AI-driven, experiential, and simulation-led workplace learning company, today announced the launch of Catalyx Go, a self-serve learning platform that enables professionals and small teams to practise real-world work scenarios before they happen.A self-serve, simulation-led platform designed to build real-world work readiness.

Also Read | Acid Attack in Rajasthan: Photographer Attacks 14-Year-Old Girl With Acid in Sri Ganganagar for Refusing To Talk, Probe Launched.

As work becomes more dynamic, professionals are increasingly expected to navigate complex decisions and conversations that are difficult to prepare for through traditional learning alone. These include everyday yet high-stakes situations such as giving feedback, navigating conflict and cross-functional challenges, and preparing for client conversations. Built using Conversation AI, Catalyx Go addresses this need by enabling users to rehearse such situations through short, simulation-based experiences, followed by personalised feedback. The experience is designed to build job readiness and confidence in a low-risk environment, while surfacing how professionals think and respond in work-critical moments, and supporting learning, assessment, and coaching needs across roles.

Commenting on the launch, Kumar Veetrag, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Enparadigm, said, "Across years of building simulation-led learning systems, we've seen that what improves performance is not content, but practice that mirrors real work - the decisions, trade-offs, and conversations people actually face. Catalyx Go makes this kind of practice easier to access, allowing professionals and teams to prepare for real work situations where speed and autonomy matter."

Also Read | Who Is Nitin Nabin? From Bihar MLA to BJP Chief, His Caste, Political Rise, Family and Property Details.

Enparadigm has traditionally partnered with large enterprises to design simulation-led experiences across leadership, functional, and role-based capabilities. Over the years, the company has developed a wide range of real-world simulations trusted by over 1,000 organisations globally, including enterprises such as Amazon, Cognizant, KPMG, and HDFC Bank. With Catalyx Go, Enparadigm extends this practice-led approach to individual managers, growing teams, and smaller organisations - bringing the same focus on relevance and real-world application into a self-serve format for broader access.

About Enparadigm

Enparadigm is an AI-driven talent solutions company that helps organisations build work-ready capability by assessing and developing talent through real-world work simulations across the talent lifecycle.

Leveraging Generative AI-powered role and work simulations, the company delivers experiential solutions across hiring, learning, assessment, and development - enabling organisations to better understand how people think, decide, and perform in real work contexts.

Enparadigm has received multiple industry recognitions across learning, talent, and training technology, including honours from Brandon Hall Group, Training Industry, and other global industry bodies. The company has worked with 1,000+ organisations worldwide, supporting talent development, readiness, and leadership growth across levels and functions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2865054/Kumar_Veetrag_Enparadigm.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)