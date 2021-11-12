Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): Snapping the three-day losing streak, equity indices opened in green on Friday with Sensex up by 346.92 points and Nifty up by 107.70 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 346.92 points or 0.58 per cent at 60266.61 at 9.20 am.

Also Read | Apple Releases iCloud for Windows 13 With Support for ProRes Videos & ProRAW Photos.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17981.30 at 9.20 am, up by 107.70 points or 0.60 per cent.

On the Sensex, all sectors were trading high with metal and Telecom registering the maximum gain. (ANI)

Also Read | Ryan Gosling Birthday Special: From Blade Runner 2049 to La La Land, 5 of the Actor's Most Unmissable Films.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)