Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices swung between gains and losses on Friday with FMCG stocks witnessing gains but metals lost shine.

Market sentiment remained fragile through the volatile session amid worries over economic impact of the second wave of Covid-19 along with lockdowns and restrictions in various states.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 42 points or 0.09 per cent at 48,733 while the Nifty 50 fell by 19 points or 0.13 per cent to 14,678.

Except for Nifty FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty metal tumbling by 3.7 per cent, realty by 3.2 per cent, PSU bank and auto by 2 per cent each, pharma by 1.3 per cent and IT by 1 per cent.

Among stocks, Asian Paints jumped by 8.4 per cent to Rs 2,772 per share on strong results while agro-chemicals major UPL moved up by 7.4 per cent to Rs 742.90.

FMCG majors were in the positive zone with ITC up by 4.87 per cent, Nestle India by 2.9 per cent, Hindustan Unilever by 2 per cent and Britannia by 1.8 per cent.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries advanced by 1.2 per cent to close the day at Rs 1,937 per share.

However, those which lost were Coal India, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Grasim, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, State Bank of India and power utility firm NTPC.

Meanwhile, Japanese shares led a rebound in Asian markets, building on the lead from investors on Wall Street snapping up stocks that will benefit most from an economic recovery.

The Nikkei moved up by 2.32 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 1.11 per cent. South Korea's Kospi surged by 1 per cent.

