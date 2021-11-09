Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): Equity indices had a volatile opening on Tuesday with Sensex down by 38.10 points and Nifty up by 1.70 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 38.10 points or 0.06 per cent at 60507.51 at 9.28 am.

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Shares He Wanted To Make a Difference As Head Coach After Indian Team End Underwhelming T20 World Cup 2021 Campaign.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18070.20 at 9.28 am, up by 1.70 points or 0.01 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are healthcare and auto capital goods, while the finance sector and banking Sectors are trading low. (ANI)

Also Read | Poco M4 Pro 5G To Be Launched Today Globally, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)