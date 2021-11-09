Poco, the Chinese tech giant, is all set to launch the M4 Pro 5G smartphone today in the global market. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter handle, revealing its key specifications. The launch event will commence at 8 pm GMT (5:30 pm IST) and will be streamed live via Poco Global's official YouTube and other social media channels. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Poco M4 Pro 5G Renders Leaked Online, Likely To Be Launched As Rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G.

According to previous reports, Poco M4 Pro 5G could be similar to the Redmi Note 11 5G, which was launched in China last month. The handset is teased to come powered by a 6nm ultra-fast processor, 33W fast charging support and dual speakers. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Make sure to watch the #POCOM4Pro 5G global launch event on November 9th at 20:00 (GMT+8)! Share with us what you like most about the new #POCOM4Pro 5G and how you like the whole launch event in the POCO Community to win awesome giveaways!https://t.co/sST5zK2kHh pic.twitter.com/tKOdjwborD — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 8, 2021

The device could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset is said to come with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, there might be a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The handset is said to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery. Coming to the pricing, Poco M4 Pro 5G is likely to be priced the same as that of Redmi Note 11 5G. Redmi Note 11 5G is priced from CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 14,000).

