New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): The equity mutual funds in the country recorded a strong surge in investor interest in July 2025, with net inflows rising by around 80 per cent month-on-month to touch a record high of Rs 42,672 crore, compared with Rs 23,568 crore in June, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed.

The data further revealed that the Rs 30,416 crore has come through new fund offerings.

In rest small Cap Funds were the biggest contributors to the inflows, drawing in Rs 6,484 crore during the month. These funds, invest in smaller companies with high growth potential, have remained in demand despite their higher volatility and risk.

Mid Cap Funds attracted Rs 5,182 crore, while Large & Mid Cap Funds saw Rs 5,035 crore in net inflows. Large Cap Funds, which focuses on the big companies in terms of market cap, recorded Rs 2,125 crore of net inflows.

In other segments, Flexi Cap Funds attracted Rs 7,654 crore, as investors opted for the flexibility these schemes provide in allocating investments across large, mid, and small cap segments.

Sectoral and Thematic Funds also saw strong traction, with Rs 9,426 crore in net inflows, indicating growing investor interest in specific industries and themes such as technology, infrastructure, and manufacturing.

The only equity category to register net outflows was the Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS), which saw withdrawals of Rs 368 crore in July.

Manish Mehta, National Head - Sales, Marketing & Digital Business, Kotak Mahindra AMC said, "Series of new fund offers and SIP inflows lead to this high number. Domestic investors continue to keep their faith in mutual fund schemes and SIPs. The distribution community continue to educate the investors on long term benefits of staying invested in mutual funds and use SIPs as an effective medium of equity investing."

At the end of the month, the total assets under management (AUM) of equity-oriented schemes stood at Rs 33.28 lakh crore across 528 schemes.

The data also pointed out that the total assets under management (AUM) of the Indian mutual fund industry crossed the Rs 75 lakh crore mark in July 2025, reaching Rs 75.36 lakh crore at the end of the month.

The average AUM for July was even higher at Rs 77 lakh crore. This highlights the surge in the industry, supported by consistent inflows across equity, debt, and hybrid schemes, as well as the rising participation of retail investors. (ANI)

