VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 28: Saurabhh Dhingra, better known by his stage name Essdee, has achieved a remarkable milestone with his latest chart-topper, "Dil." Released under his record label Essdee Music India, the song has swiftly soared to success, crossing the 3 million streams mark on YouTube within a mere 12 days of its release.

Also Read | AI in 5G Networks: Tech Mahindra and Global IT and Electronics Manufacturing Leader Pegatron Sign MoU at MWC 2024 To Develop AI-Enabled Private 5G Networks.

The infectious beats and captivating lyrics of "Dil" have struck a chord with audiences worldwide, propelling it to the forefront of the music scene. Essdee's distinct style and musical prowess shine through in this track, earning him widespread acclaim and recognition.

The journey of "Dil" to the top hasn't been solitary; it has been accompanied by an overwhelming response from fans on various social media platforms, particularly Instagram Reels. The song's catchy tune and relatable lyrics have made it a favorite among content creators and music enthusiasts, further amplifying Essdee's presence in the industry.

Also Read | Sex Drive Mismatch with Your Partner? You’re Not Alone.

The rapid ascent of "Dil" underscores Essdee's rising stature as a prominent figure in the music scene. His ability to connect with listeners on a deep, emotional level through his music is a testament to his talent and dedication.

In a statement expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming support, Essdee remarked, "I am truly humbled by the love and appreciation 'Dil' has received from fans around the world. Crossing the 2 million streams milestone on YouTube in just 12 days is a dream come true for me. This success belongs to each and every one of you who has streamed, shared, and embraced the song."

As Essdee continues to ride the wave of success with "Dil," fans eagerly anticipate what he has in store next. With his unwavering passion for music and a growing fan base, the future looks promising for this talented artist and his record label, Essdee Music India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)