Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 17: Ester Industries Limited, India's leading manufacturer of polyester films, specialty polymers, and engineering plastics, today unveiled its new brand identity, celebrating 40 years of excellence, transformation, and sustainable growth in the country.

Founded in 1985, Ester Industries began with a clear vision to build something enduring in the field of polyester chemistry. Established at a time when India's industrial backbone was still taking shape, the company recognized the rising need for innovation and quality in polyester film manufacturing. What started as a focused ambition soon grew into a story of global impact and innovation. Over the past 40 years, Ester has evolved into a trusted name synonymous with polyester manufacturing and specialty polyesters.

To commemorate this milestone, the company has unveiled a renewed identity, including a refreshed logo that honors its rich legacy while symbolizing its transformation for the future. More than a visual refresh, the new brand identity signifies Ester's strategic transformation, reflecting its mindset to lead, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to an evolving world. It embodies the company's journey from established excellence to a proactive stance in shaping tomorrow's materials.

The design itself is intentional and symbolic. It reflects Ester's origins in polyester chemistry and celebrates the enduring relationships the company has built across industries, teams, and geographies. It also serves as a reminder that progress and sustainability are collective journeys, one that Ester is committed to walking alongside its partners and customers. United by the promise 'Innovating Sustainable Solutions', this marks the beginning of Ester's next chapter.

"Our new brand identity marks a pivotal moment for Ester Industries," said Mr. Arvind Singhania, Chairman, Ester Industries Limited. "It's more than a new look; it's a powerful symbol of our internal transformation from a strong foundation to a future-ready, specialty- driven company. This evolution reinforces our unwavering commitment to pioneering innovative, high-performance materials and driving global sustainability for a brighter, more resilient future. Ester invites stakeholders, partners, and the media to join us on this exciting new chapter as we continue to push the boundaries of materials science for a better tomorrow."

Ester Industries' early years were defined by a commitment to producing high-quality polyester films, primarily for packaging and industrial use. Through the 1990s and early 2000s, the company entered a new phase of growth by expanding into engineering plastics (which has since been sold to Radici group) and high technology specialty polyesters by investing in application-focused research and development. It deepened its value proposition across multiple industries such as FMCG packaging, textiles, automotive electronics, adhesives, and beyond.

About Ester Industries

Founded in 1985, Ester Industries Limited is a leading manufacturer of polyester chips, polyester films and specialty polymers. With advanced RCD centers and manufacturing facilities across India, Ester delivers material solutions to a wide spectrum of industries, including FMCG packaging, textiles, electronics, automotive, and adhesives. The company has a strong global presence, exporting to over 50 countries, and continues to build on its legacy of innovation, sustainability, and purposeful growth.

Website: www.esterindustries.com

