Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 21: Recognizing the growing need for multilingual professionals, Indore-based edtech startup Eternal Skill is revolutionizing the way people learn foreign languages by offering affordable, interactive, and career-driven online courses. Founded by Mahak Rijhwani and Heena Rijhwani, Eternal Skill goes beyond traditional learning methods.

The startup's mission is clear: to equip learners--students, professionals, and homemakers--with the language skills necessary to secure higher-paying jobs and expand career opportunities. Unlike conventional methods that require physical attendance, Eternal Skill embraces an entirely online learning model, making education more accessible while saving time and effort.

"The reality is that degrees alone no longer guarantee career success," said Mahak Rijhwani. "It's practical skills that set individuals apart, and proficiency in a foreign language is a game-changer in today's job market. Companies across industries are actively seeking bilingual and multilingual professionals, and our platform makes it easier for anyone to develop these skills from the comfort of their home."

The language school's commitment to innovation goes beyond flexible learning. With an emphasis on highly interactive classes, Eternal Skill ensures that students don't just memorize vocabulary but actively engage in real-time conversations, role-playing, and immersive exercises. Recognizing that every learner is unique, the courses are tailored to suit beginners, intermediate learners, and advanced speakers, making the process both effective and enjoyable. Eternal skill provide international exam preparation as such DELF, GOETHE, IELTS, HSK, JLPT at no extra cost ensuring that learners are fully equipped for professional success.

The COVID-19 pandemic reshaped the education and employment landscapes, highlighting the importance of skill-based learning. During the crisis, many individuals lost their jobs, and those with language skills had the opportunity to earn through freelancing and online teaching. This period emphasized the need for alternative career options, proving that language skills can be a financial safety net. In the future, should a similar situation arise, individuals equipped with language proficiency will have more doors open for success, ensuring greater job security and financial stability. Learning a foreign language or being bilingual enhances your resume and increases earning potential, as companies actively seek professionals with language expertise, offering them high-paying salaries.

In a bid to empower women economically, Eternal Skill has taken a bold stance by employing only female trainers, offering them a platform to establish financial independence while contributing to the education sector. This initiative underscores the language school's broader mission of breaking barriers--not just in learning, but in the workforce as well.

At just 19 years old, Mahak Rijhwani started Eternal Skill with a passion for making everyone skilled and empowering women by ensuring that female trainers have a platform to stand out. Her vision is to create opportunities where skills--not just degrees--help individuals achieve financial success and career growth.

With companies across the globe increasingly looking for language experts, the ability to speak multiple languages is becoming a key differentiator for job seekers. Eternal Skill believes that language proficiency should be developed from an early stage, allowing school students to gain a competitive edge as they enter higher education and professional spaces. "When students learn a foreign language at a young age, they grasp it faster and have better career prospects in the future," said Heena Rijhwani. "Our goal is to ensure that skills--not just degrees--help individuals open doors to financial stability and career growth."

As India's workforce adapts to the digital age, Eternal Skill is at the forefront of the movement, making language education more accessible, engaging, and impactful. With an expanding roster of students from various professional backgrounds, the startup is proving that learning a new language isn't just about communication--it's about creating new opportunities.

For those looking to break barriers and enhance their career prospects, Eternal Skill is the gateway to a global future.

To learn more, visit www.eternalskill05.com

