Business News | Etihad Airways to Offer Transfer Flights Connecting Key Cities on Its Global Network

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 5 (ANI): Etihad Airways will link 20 cities in Europe, Asia and Australia via Abu Dhabi with effect from June 10.

The new transfer services will make it possible for those travelling on the airline's current network of special flights to connect through the UAE capital onwards to key global destinations, as per an official press release.

Etihad recently launched links from Melbourne and Sydney to London Heathrow, allowing direct transfer connections to and from the UK capital via Abu Dhabi.

Throughout June, Etihad is continuing to operate a network of special flights from Abu Dhabi to previously announced destinations across its international network. Easy transfer connections via Abu Dhabi will now be available from Jakarta, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo to major cities across Europe including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, London Heathrow, Madrid, Milan, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Zurich. (ANI)

