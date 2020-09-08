Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): EVA IVF launches its first fertility clinic in Hyderabad to provide quality care, right treatment plan and support to patients.

The centre offers complete fertility care for both men and women. With leading fertility specialists, the clinic offers all fertility services like male and female fertility evaluation, IUI, IVF, Hysteroscopy, Laparoscopy and advanced techniques such as PICSI (Physiological Intra-Cytoplamsic Sperm Injection) and ICSI.

The new centre comprises of exceptional standard of processes, protocols and policies, advanced medical infrastructure, OT, IUI and IVF labs and personalized care for its patients. EVA IVF clinic is a dedicated fertility centre with highly skilled clinicians and qualified doctors experienced in reproductive medicine, reproductive endocrinology, fertility enhancing surgery, embryology & andrology. EVA IVF, headquartered in Hyderabad, aims to create its remarkable presence across the country and plans to expand its business soon.

"We are extremely happy and proud to launch our first fertility centre in Hyderabad. EVA IVF clinic is an effort to help our patients receive requisite quality care & treatment . We help couples embrace their parenthood. The global Pandemic has been a challenge for everyone, the fertility centre follows proper safety measures and guidelines," said Dr Aishwarya Nupur, Director, EVA IVF, while speaking at the launch.

"We at EVA IVF follow standard safety measures in the current COVID 19 situation and I hope our endeavour will help people and society at large," expressed renowned Padmashree awardee Dr Manjula Anagani, while adding to it.

