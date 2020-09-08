Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has been making the headlines every day and in the biggest development so far, the late actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau today in the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe. Rhea, who is the prime accused in the late actor's death case, will be taken for a medical test in some time. During her interrogation, Rhea reportedly confessed that she 'might have smoked a joint'. The actress was reported to have confessed earlier of procuring drugs to Sushant. The actress' lawyer has now reacted to the same. Sushant Singh Rajput's Father KK Singh Files a Complaint Against Dr Susan Walker For Flouting IMC Regulations By Disclosing Late Actor's Diagnosis.

As reported by ANI, the actress' lawyer said, "Travesty of Justice. 3 Central Agencies hounding a single Woman, just because she was in love with a Drug Addict and was suffering from Mental Health issues for several years under the care of 5 Leading Psychiatrists in Mumbai, who ended up committing suicide due to the consumption of Illegally Administered Medicines and used drugs."Rhea Chakraborty Arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau After 3 Days of Questioning; Actress Charged Under Various Sections of the NDPS Act.

Check Out ANI's Tweet Here:

Travesty of justice. 3 central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several yrs & committed suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines, drugs: #RheaChakraborty's lawyer — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey reacting to Rhea Chakraborty's arrest said, "Rhea Chakraborty is totally exposed in the sense that she had a connection with drug peddlers. This has been established, that is why she has been arrested." The process of her arrest in drug case is underway but she will not be produced in court today. Narcotics Control Bureau’s Deputy Director KPS Malhotra said, “Rhea Chakraborty is yet to be formally arrested. Paperwork and other formalities are being completed.”

