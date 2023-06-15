Excelia is launching a new MSc in Global Luxury and Creative Industries Management in Paris - looking forward to welcoming Indian students

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: Excelia Business School is pleased to announce the launch of a new Master of Science programme entirely dedicated to Luxury and Creative Industries on the School's Paris campus. The institution hopes to welcome Indian students as part of the first batch starting in September 2023.

Excelia's MSc in Global Luxury and Creative Industries Management offers real immersion in companies in the luxury and fashion industry on a global scale. Delivered on the Paris campus of Excelia, it offers a global vision of the Luxury industry, from the design to the sale of Luxury products and services.

Federica Antonaglia, Marketing Associate Professor and Head of the programme said: "We are particularly looking forward to receiving Indian students' applications as we believe that they have a lot to bring to Excelia's classrooms. India has a long history of luxury through remarkable architectural heritage, wonderful textile traditions and refined cuisine. Its cultural industries boast exceptional creativity and aesthetics through Bollywood and other regional cinemas. We are convinced that Indian students will both thrive in our MSc programme and highly benefit from the French and European approaches of these sectors".

The faculty of this MSc programme include University professors internationally recognized in their field, such as Serena Rovai, Professor, Luxury Brand Management at Excelia and visiting Professor at Stanford University, or Jamel Khenfer, Associate Professor of Marketing at Excelia, former visiting scholar at Duke University.

French and international professionals from the sector of Luxury and Creative Industries are also part of the faculty, so that graduates are industry ready. Practitioners from Cartier and the Paris National Opera House amongst others will be teaching the students of the new MSc. Additionally, numerous Excelia Alumni already work for brands such as Chanel, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Cartier and Balenciaga, amongst others.

The classes detail the strategies adopted by the biggest international players. They provide students with the main management tools and know-how to effectively meet the needs of luxury brands and the high expectations of consumers for these exceptional products and services. Plus, in accordance with Excelia's DNA, all classes lead to embracing the ecological transition challenges and opportunities and teach how to lead the luxury and creative industries businesses of today and tomorrow in a responsive and viable way.

The teaching modules cover topics such as Marketing for Luxury and Creative Industries, Digital Communication for Luxury, Sales, Retailing and Visual Merchandising in Luxury, Cosmetics and Perfume Industry, Personal Branding, Innovation, Ethics and Sustainability in the Luxury and Fashion Industry, International Luxury Markets and Consumer Behavior amongst others.

Students will also have the opportunity to participate in Master Classes by renowned speakers as well as discover the industry from within, through company and cultural places visits such as the Paris Museums and Creatives Hubs. A learning trip to Italy organized for each cohort will also be the occasion to delve deeply into the top-level expertise and know-how of Italian brands.

Bruno Neil, Dean of Excelia, said: "The world of Luxury and Creative Industries has tremendously evolved since the last 20 years. Today, these sectors too have to integrate the logic of sustainability and ethics in their tradition of excellence. Excelia carries strong values of ecological transition as well as a long-standing expertise in the Luxury sector, for which France is reputed internationally. With our MSc in Global Luxury and Creative Industries Management, we want to train and support managers to embrace new professional practices".

Created in 1988, Excelia is one of the leading French Higher Education groups. With a strong presence in its local regions, and an international outlook, it comprises 5 Schools operating over 4 campuses: Excelia Business School, Excelia Tourism School, Excelia Digital School, Excelia Academy, Excelia Executive Education. It currently educates some 5,500 students and boasts some 42,000 graduates. It holds the following labels and accreditations: EESPIG, AACSB, EQUIS, AMBA and EFMD, as well as UNWTO-TedQual (United Nations) in the field of tourism.

