Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 30: Exicom, one of India's leading EV charging and critical power solutions manufacturer, today announced the launch of its new ultra-scaling EV charging platform - TRI-FLEX, via its globally-owned brand Tritium, in California, USA. The breakthrough platform, featuring distributed architecture, enables seamless scalability from 4 to 64 charging points, empowering EV charge point operators to expand their capacity and revenue without overhauling existing infrastructure. Tritium, a global leader in DC fast charging for EVs, headquartered in the USA, was acquired by Exicom in October 2024. With this collaboration, Exicom brings technology best practices in the global EV industry to India. Tritium on the other hand, strengthens the company's global footprint across 45+ countries, to deliver future-proof and reliable EV solutions worldwide. TRI-FLEX features several industry-first innovations, such as the powerful yet flexible TRI-FLEX Hub - a power conversion system capable of expanding from 400 kW to 1.6 MW of AC and up to 3.2 MW of DC power. A single Hub can power up to 32 dispensers (64 charge points), a whopping 8x more than any conventional distribution system. This allows customers to mix and match 100 kW, 200 kW and 400 kW dispensers in a single system, for diverse passenger and commercial EV needs. The platform allows operators to start small and scale seamlessly as demand increases, preserving their original infrastructure investments. TRI-FLEX also integrates battery storage and renewable energy, enhancing charging capabilities in grid-constrained areas. Its 25-kW real-time load-balancing system optimizes energy distribution for peak efficiency. Additionally, the platform's IP65-rated design and advanced liquid cooling ensure consistent performance in extreme weather conditions, from -35°C to +55°C. In addition to its expansive capabilities, the TRI-FLEX platform also significantly reduces the total cost of ownership, compared to conventional chargers by maximizing charging density and eliminating costly utility upgrades. Commenting on this breakthrough, Anant Nahata, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Exicom, said, "Global breakthroughs like TRI-FLEX provide a blueprint for world class and future-ready EV charging infrastructure. I am confident that this product will lend unprecedented scale and speed to EV charging in Tritium's focus markets of US, Europe and Australia. At the same time, this synergy with Tritium will enable us to create charging solutions that are tailored to India but built with the world's best ideas." Arcady Sosinov, Chief Executive Officer, Tritium, said, "The launch of TRI-FLEX marks a significant paradigm shift in EV charging infrastructure. The TRI-FLEX platform is a fundamental reimagining of distributed charging architecture, designed to meet the speed of EV demand in the market." Earlier in 2025, Exicom introduced Harmony Boost, a BESS solution that integrates renewables with high-power charging, ensuring consistent performance during peak demand. With TRI-FLEX, Exicom cements its role as a catalyst in the global shift to green mobility, delivering scalable, cost-effective solutions for tomorrow's EV ecosystems.

