Goa [India], April 16: In the heart of Siolim, one of North Goa's most culturally rich and naturally serene locations, Sea Breeze Vilas Group proudly unveils its latest masterpiece - La Wisteria. Touted as Goa's first and only residential project to feature a sprawling central lagoon of over 3000 sq. ft., along with private pools in every apartment and panoramic paddy field views, La Wisteria offers a new definition of luxury living for the modern homebuyer.

Located just 5 minutes from Assagao, this tranquil and strategic location provides the perfect balance between seclusion and accessibility.

Approved under Goa RERA No. PRGO04252441, La Wisteria is a limited-edition community with just 80 exclusive residences in 1BHK and 2BHK configurations, each thoughtfully designed with a private pool and modern architecture. The project is spread across 3600 sq. m of land and is designed by the award winning leading architecture firm ' Anagram Architects ' based out of Delhi.

A New Standard for Luxury in Goa

Crafted by Sea Breeze Vilas Group, known for its boutique developments across Goa, La Wisteria is a refined residential enclave that merges nature-inspired design with premium living. Nestled in Siolim--known for its scenic backwaters, colonial charm, and proximity to Anjuna, Vagator, Morjim, and Chapora River--La Wisteria is both a peaceful escape and a well-connected lifestyle destination.

"La Wisteria is a dream turned into reality. It was born from our deep understanding of what today's luxury homebuyer desires--exclusivity, immersion in nature, and resort-style features without compromising on the comforts of home," says Arpit Bansal, Director, Sea Breeze Vilas Group.

With a legacy of delivering five successful projects before time across Goa, the group continues to create homes that reflect thoughtful design and a sense of timeless luxury.

Unique Features of La Wisteria:

* Goa's only project with a 3000+ sq. ft. central lagoon, offering a serene recreational hub

* Private swimming pools in every unit for ultimate privacy and luxury

* Stunning panoramic paddy views from each apartment

* Exclusive, low-density development with only 80 units

* Apartments designed with modern architecture, natural light, and elegant interiors

* Located in the peaceful village of Siolim, close to beaches and rivers

* Ample car parking, power backup, 24/7 security, CCTV, elevator access, gymnasium, dedicated reception, lounge desk, children's play area, and medical emergency room

* Landscaped gardens, private sit-outs, and top-tier fittings

Everyday Luxury, Redefined

Imagine waking up to the soft hues of the sun reflecting off a serene lagoon, taking a dip in your private pool, and enjoying the fresh breeze from lush paddy fields--all within your sanctuary. That's the everyday experience at La Wisteria.

Whether it's a weekend retreat, a retirement residence, or a full-time luxury home, La Wisteria offers residents the best of modern indulgence in a setting rooted in Goan charm.

A Promising Investment Opportunity

With Goa witnessing rising demand from both national and international buyers, La Wisteria is poised to become one of North Goa's most sought-after addresses. Its combination of premium location, limited inventory, and thoughtfully designed luxury residences ensures strong value appreciation and high rental potential.

These apartments are excellent for co-ownership models as well, with returns of up to 10% annually, and can be seen on daily rental platforms with a reputed rental management company onboard--yielding strong income and high ROI.

Project Details:

* Project Name: La Wisteria

* Location: Siolim, North Goa

* Developer: Sea Breeze Vilas Pvt. Ltd.

* Director: Mr. Arpit Bansal

* RERA Registration No.: PRGO04252441

* Website: www.seabreezevilas.com

*Contact No : +91 73879 88700

About Sea Breeze Vilas Pvt. Ltd.

Sea Breeze Vilas Pvt. Ltd. is a Goa-based real estate development firm renowned for creating luxury boutique homes that reflect elegance, craftsmanship, and harmony with nature. With a proven track record across Goa, the company has earned a reputation for quality, innovation, and customer-centric design.

For more information, site visits, or booking inquiries, please visit www.seabreezevilas.com

