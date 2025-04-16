The world is days away from the biggest wrestling event of the year, WWE WrestleMania 41, which is World Wrestling Entertainment's most celebrated Premier Live Event (PLE). WWE WrestleMania 2025 will be a two-night affair, with Day 1 taking place on April 19 and Day 2 on April 20, with the who's who of the wrestling world in action and attendance. WrestleMania 41 will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas, and will only be the second after the 1993 edition to be hosted in the city. WWE WrestleMania 41: All You Need To Know About Two-Night PLE

The main attraction of WrestleMania 41 on night one (April 19) will be a triple-threat match between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, which will mainevent the evening, which will also feature the likes of LA Knight, Tiffany Stratton, and Gunther defending their respective titles. Night two will be headlined by WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes taking on John Cena, who will possibly have the 'Final Boss' aka The Rock in his corner. Other matches on April 20 will see Bron Breakker, Iyo Sky, Drew McIntyre, and AJ Styles in action.

In India, WWE WrestleMania 41 will be seen at 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on April 20 and April 21, respectively. Fans can check out live telecast and online streaming viewing options for WWE WrestleMania 41 in India below. The Rock 'Final Boss' Unveils New Orleans As Host City for WWE WrestleMania 42.

Where to Watch WWE WrestleMania 41 Matches in India?

Sadly, due to a lack of an official broadcasting partner of the WWE in India, fans will not have a live telecast viewing option of WrestleMania 41 on TV. For the live streaming options of WWE WrestleMania 2025, scroll below.

How to Watch WWE WrestleMania 41 Matches Free Live Streaming Online in India?

Fans can find an online viewing option for WWE WrestleMania 41 on the Netflix app and website, which will require a subscription. Netflix are the new partner for World Wrestling Entertainment in India.

