Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6: Kaivalyadhama, in partnership with Somaiya Vidyavihar University, hosted the International Conference on Integration of Yoga in Higher Education. Minds from the world of education, corporates, psychologists, policymakers, and Yoga gathered to explore the multifaceted role of yoga in higher education. This landmark event aimed to explore the integration of yoga into educational curricula, enhancing learning experiences and fostering holistic development among students.

The conference commenced with a warm welcome from Subodh Tiwari, Secretary and CEO Kaivalyadhama highlighting the significance of such conferences. He cited the example of the National Conference for School Education organized by Kaivlaydhama in Dec 2023, which resulted in the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) considering its recommendations of incorporating a comprehensive yoga curriculum into B.Ed programs.

Eminent speakers including Prof V N Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice Chancellor, Somaiya Vidyavihar University; Suresh Prabhu, Vice Chancellor, Rishihood University and former cabinet minister of Government of India and Nanik Rupani, Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Priyadarshni Academy and Chairman, Roopmeck Electricals Pvt. Ltd. and Dr Naresh Chandra, Director (Education), BK Birla College shared enlightening perspectives on yoga's integration into education. They emphasized its profound impact on holistic development and societal well-being, advocating for its incorporation into educational systems. Discussions during the plenary and panel sessions delved into the challenges and opportunities in authentically integrating yoga into modern learning paradigms. Various experts highlighted yoga's holistic benefits for mental and physical well-being in diverse contexts backed by research.

Key takeaways from the conference included discussions on preparing a policy document for policymakers, insights into yoga's role in the National Education Policy (NEP), and the importance of yogic principles for student development. One of the unique feature of the conference was the , "Your Vote Your Voice" session where over 400 delegates participated in an opinion poll covering various facets of integrating yoga in higher education.

Prof. Pillai, Vice Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, stressed the significance of integrating yoga into education to nurture not just the physical body but also the mind and soul. He underscored yoga's transformative potential in shifting education from external regimentation to internalized growth, advocating for a shift from ritualistic practices to fostering individual spiritual development.

Suresh Prabhu, highlighted the profound connection between education and yoga. He emphasized the importance of integrating yoga into educational frameworks to foster holistic development. Prabhu underscored that this integration could lead to a positive societal impact, emphasizing the need for individuals to generate their own spirit amidst institutional control. He emphasized, "True education goes beyond career success, aiming to cultivate a well-rounded personality."

The event was supported by the Ministry of Ayush and Priyadarshni Academy, demonstrating widespread recognition and support for the integration of yoga into higher education.

