PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) is honoured to announce that registrations are now open for the 29th FAIR (Federation of Afro-Asian Insurers and Reinsurers) Conference, to be held in the vibrant city of Mumbai from 5th to 8th October 2025.

Also Read | From Salman Khan in 'Maine Pyar Kiya' to Aneet Padda in 'Saiyaara' - 11 Bollywood Stars Who Struck Gold With Their Second Movie.

The Federation of Afro-Asian Insurers and Reinsurers (FAIR) is a professional business association committed to promoting regional cooperation and advancing the insurance industry across Afro-Asian countries. Given FAIR's strong brand recognition and its network of 204 member companies across 52 countries, the conference brings together a diverse array of nationalities and cultures. Being a biennial event held since 1967, the 2025 edition will be the 29th FAIR Conference which also coincides with the 60th anniversary of FAIR.

This seminal event promises to unite a distinguished assembly of leaders, strategists, regulators, and practitioners from the insurance and reinsurance fraternity across Asia, Africa, and the broader global risk landscape.

Also Read | Vice President Election 2025: EC Publishes Booklet for Public Awareness on Vice Presidential Poll.

Held under the resonant theme "Emerging Markets - Towards Resilient Growth", this edition invites the industry to contemplate not only the opportunities but also the responsibilities of navigating an era defined by systemic volatility, technological disruption, geopolitical flux, and climate unpredictability. It serves as a clarion call to industry visionaries: to forge new pathways of collaboration, embrace sustainable innovation, and strengthen regional self-reliance amidst global uncertainties. Notably, this edition also features insights from industry experts on enhancing insurance accessibility through reinsurance strategies, in alignment with IRDAI's Vision 2047.

Carrying forward FAIR's legacy as a beacon of dialogue and direction, the Mumbai Conference is poised to welcome over 600 delegates, representing a cross-section of markets, institutions, and thought traditions. The multi-layered agenda will feature keynote sessions from global policy architects and reinsurance pioneers, strategic panel discussions and opportunities for bilateral meetings.

As Rainer Maria Rilke once wrote, "The future enters into us long before it happens." FAIR 2025 seeks to be that very threshold -- where the invisible challenges of tomorrow are named, shaped, and faced. We welcome you to Mumbai, not just as a location but as a metaphor -- a city that reflects the spirit of emergence and endurance. Here, amidst dialogue and diversity, we aim to build not just strategies, but a shared resilience worthy of the age we inhabit.

For full details on delegate registration, sponsorship opportunities, and the evolving event programme, please visit the official website: https://www.fairconference2025.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)