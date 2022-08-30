New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): Howzat, one of the best fantasy gaming app in India, is hosting the Victory Cup contest during the Asia Cup 2022.

The contest aims to engage the fantasy gaming community during the Asia Cup tournament with the central theme of 100% winners. It will feature a total prize pool of Rs 5 crores offered through multiple leagues and offers. The campaign will follow the Asia Cup schedule, starting on 27th August and ending on 11th September 2022.

Also Read | Is It Dry Day on August 31 For Ganesh Chaturthi 2022? Check If Alcohol Will Be Available For Sale in Pubs, Resto Bars, Hotels and Liquor Stores on Ganeshotsav.

Howzat aims to reiterate its promise of creating Sabse Zyada Winners through the Victory Cup by offering a wide range of contests like Player of the Series, Legends Leaderboard, Super Streak, Season Passes for discounted entries, and much more.

Expressing his views on the campaign, Bharat Bhatia, Vice President of Marketing at Junglee Games, said, "The Asia Cup is one of the biggest cricket tournaments globally, and since it is happening after a long time, the fans are very excited about it. We aim to channelize this excitement and give every cricket lover a space to actively participate in the event rather than just being a spectator."

Also Read | Truecaller Revamps Its iOS App To Offer Better Protection Against Spam & Scam.

This offer will give Howzat's 20 million+ players a platform to leverage their cricket skills and knowledge of the game while engaging in contests based on Asia Cup matches. Promoting the Victory Cup are Howzat's brand ambassadors - Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shardul Thakur, Suresh Raina, and Irfan Pathan - who all support the idea of offering an entertaining means to utilize sports knowledge and win rewards.

Howzat is a fantasy sports platform owned by India's leading skill gaming company Junglee Games. It offers sports fans an exciting fantasy sports experience by combining sports, skills, and cash prizes.

Users can select their own virtual teams in cricket, football, and kabaddi on Howzat by selecting players from real teams playing matches in the real world and compete with other users for cash prizes. The platform is legally certified, secure, and trusted by 20 million+ regular fantasy sports players from all over India.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)