There are days when you can not plan a bash and buy liquor in India, courtesy of dry days. As the country prepares to celebrate the auspicious ten-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, you must know that this off-day from work will not allow you to party at public bars and hotels. Dry Days are the specific dates that usually falls during events such as election, holy festivals, and national holidays. On dry days states strictly abide by the alcohol ban, and the sale of liquor is totally prohibited in clubs, restaurants, malls and stores. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will be marked on Wednesday, 31 August, which will be a dry day in the country. In Maharashtra, the Pune administration has declared the day of Ganesh Utsav as a no-alcohol day. During Vinayaka Chaturthi, the first and last day of the festival has usually been dry days. Now 5th and 7th days have been added to the list to keep the district alcohol-free during the pious festival. Dry Days in Mumbai in 2022: Download Full List of Dates of Festivals and Events When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in the Maximum City.

The party spoiler dry days can vary according to a state's public holidays and celebrations. As the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi has a major religious significance for the Hindu community, the government has decided to ban the sale of any kind of alcoholic beverage. Reportedly, in Pune, the administration has ordered to shut the sale of alcohol in all areas along the route of the Ganpati Visarjan procession on the day of the public Ganpati Visarjan. To have an uninterrupted, safe, perfect, and cocktail-icious gathering, we have curated a list of dry days in India that you need to bookmark right now. Dry Days in Delhi in 2022 List: Complete Calendar With Festivals and Events’ Dates When Alcohol Sale Will Be Prohibited in the Capital City of India.

Check Out Complete List Of Dry Days In India:

You must admit that a Dry Day date calendar is a must for party planning when you know it's a day off from your hectic work routine. Save the article for future reference, and have a grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration!

