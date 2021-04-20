Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 20 (ANI/PNN): Fateh TV welcomes the 8th year of its journey of broadcasting 24 hours of Gurbani all around the globe. On the glorious day of Vaisakhi, April 2013, the vision of fanning out the teachings of Guru Granth Sahib Ji manifested in the form of Fateh TV.

As the country's only 24x7 Sikhism-based channel has reimagined the genre and continues to open new avenues for all that infotainment can be. Acknowledging the love and support Fateh TV has received for their different genres of programs.

Over the past years, Fateh TV has enthralled the audience by offering innovative content and continues to push the boundaries of infotainment genres by telecasting defining shows like Raag Rattan, Raag Naad, Safar-e-Shadaat, Talk shows with prominent Sikh personalities. The channel also telecasts reality shows bringing forth the talent of Punjab and little Sikhs, from music to quizzes to the show of courage. Those shows are:

According to the latest statistics, Fateh TV is ranked among the top list of Gurbani channels all around the world. Rajwant Singh Vohra founder and MD of Fateh TV, informs, "The 24x7 Gurbani Telecasting channel has expanded extensively over the past 8 years spreading its wings globally." The countries which have availed from this channel's presence include the USA, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, United Kingdom, and many more.

The Satellite channel is available on all leading cable distribution platforms namely- Fastway Cable, Den Cable, and Inn Cable in India. Besides the cable platforms, Fateh TV is available on IPTV platforms like JIO TV, Tata Sky, Sling TV, NEXGTV, V-Media, and REAL TV.

S. Rajwant Singh Vohra is the Founder and Managing Director of Fateh TV 24x7 Gurbani Channel, having amassed plentiful experience in the television industry, he ventured into an independent religious channel. He informs, "I saw that there was a need for more impactful Sikh religious channels. I realized that most of the television industry was engrossed in the entertainment genre and youth's interest in Sikh history-culture was getting diminished." Contributing to the efforts of Mr. Rajwant Singh Vohra, his son Mr. Anterleen Singh Vohra is working industriously towards expanding the channel and the teachings of Sikh Gurus to the Sikh Sangat.

