Mumbai, March 4: The Shillong Teer Lottery, a unique fusion of traditional archery and destiny, continues to be the most anticipated event in Meghalaya. The Shillong Teer Result of today, March 04, will be pubslihed soon on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Shillong Teer lottery is not only legal but also regulated under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Scroll below to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of March 4, 2026.

Shillong Teer lottery is not just a game of chance but a deep-rooted cultural tradition of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Shillong Teer games are played at the Shillong Polo Stadium throughout the day from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. It is worth noting that Shillong Teer results are derived from skilled archers shooting arrows at a target, with the last two digits of total hits determining the winning numbers. Stay tuned to know the winning numbers of the Round 1 and Round 2 Shillong Teer games of today. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 03, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on March 04, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Those taking part in today's Shillong Teer games can head to websites such as shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to view today' results and winning numbers. Participants are advised to look for the "Shillong Teer Result for March 4, 2026" option on any of the above websites. A total of eight Teer games played under Shillong Teer and these include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Unlike standard paper lotteries, Shillong Teer lottery is an archery-based game. Every day (except Sundays), 50 professional archers gather at the Polo Ground in Shillong. In the First Round, they shoot 30 arrows each at a straw target within five minutes. In the Second Round, the number of arrows is reduced to 20 per archer. The "winning number" is determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that successfully hit the target. For instance, if 1,248 arrows hit the bale, the winning number for that round is 48. Trending keywords for Shillong Teer Result are "Shillong Teer Result Today Live", "Shillong Teer Common Number", "Teer Counter Result", "Khanapara Teer Result", "Juwai Teer Result", "Shillong Teer Dream Number", "Teer Hit Number Today", "Shillong Teer Results".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).