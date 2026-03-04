Mumbai, March 4: Nothing is set to officially launch its next smartphone, the Phone 4a, in India on March 5, amid significant leaks regarding its pricing and hardware. The upcoming device represents a strategic shift for the London-based technology firm, moving its affordable A-series into a more premium price bracket following a reversal in global component costs.

According to prominent industry leakers, the Nothing Phone 4a is expected to start at INR 31,999 for the base model featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This marks a significant increase of approximately INR 7,000 compared to its predecessor, the Phone 3a. A more powerful variant, the Phone 4a Pro, is also rumoured to debut with a starting price of around INR 40,000. Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing 4a Pro Launch on March 5, 2026; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

Component Costs and AI Influence

The anticipated price hike aligns with recent statements made by Nothing co-founder Carl Pei. Taking to social media, Pei noted that the industry trend of falling component prices has reversed. The primary driver for this shift is the rapid expansion of AI data centres, which are currently competing with smartphone manufacturers for essential hardware, particularly memory chips.

Pei indicated that manufacturers now face a choice between compromising on hardware quality or increasing retail prices. Based on the leaked specifications, Nothing appears to have opted for the latter, choosing to integrate higher-performance chipsets and improved camera systems rather than reducing costs.

Redesigned Glyph Interface and Aesthetics

The Phone 4a is expected to introduce a significant evolution of Nothing’s signature transparent aesthetic. The most notable change is a new "Glyph bar" positioned along the right edge of the rear panel, replacing previous configurations. This bar includes a dedicated red indicator that illuminates during video recording.

In addition to the standard black model, Nothing is reportedly expanding its colour palette to include pink and a new blue variant, the latter of which was previewed at the Mobile World Congress. The blue edition features tinted glass and colour-matched internal components, accented with silver and white tones to provide a more layered, premium appearance.

Hardware Upgrades and Camera System

Under the hood, both the Phone 4a and the 4a Pro are tipped to utilise Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a direct upgrade from the 7s Gen 3 used in previous iterations. This move is intended to provide the processing power necessary for modern mobile gaming and integrated AI features. Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro India Price Leaked Ahead of March 5 Launch; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The camera department is also seeing a substantial boost. The Phone 4a is expected to feature a triple-lens rear setup consisting of two 50MP sensors and an 8MP sensor. To support these more demanding internal components, the company has reportedly increased the battery capacity to 5,400mAh, up from the 5,000mAh unit found in the previous generation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (FirstPost), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

