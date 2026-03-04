PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] / Barcelona [Spain], March 4: Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced the launch of TJ1600-D3, its next-generation, versatile WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing) optical transport product which is purpose-built to meet the surging demand for terabit-scale data center interconnections worldwide.

The product was unveiled by Shri. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hon'ble Union Minister of Communications (MOC) and Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, Barcelona, Spain earlier today.

Commenting on the occasion, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hon'ble MOC and DoNER, said, "I congratulate Tejas Networks for achieving yet another milestone in the design and manufacture of cutting-edge telecom products for an AI-powered world. This announcement underscores their world-class R&D capabilities and positions India at the forefront of global technology innovation."

Arnob Roy, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Tejas Networks said, "Traffic patterns have shifted dramatically in recent years with webscalers, carriers and cloud providers building out ever larger data centers, AI compute clusters, and edge AI nodes. This has led to a fundamental reshaping of modern network architectures as our customers need compact, energy-efficient, and hyper-scalable products to reliably move massive volumes of data across these distributed facilities. TJ1600-D3 is an ideal, future-proof offering for this evolving connectivity requirement."

Powered by the latest DSPs (Digital Signal Processors) and chipsets, the TJ1600-D3 is engineered for operators and enterprises demanding extreme capacity, carrier-grade reliability, and best-in-class energy efficiency. It supports a range of performance-optimized and power-optimized traffic sleds, with flexible line rates from 400G to 1.2T per wavelength and scaling up to 51.2 Tbps of shelf capacity. Redundant controllers, fans, and power modules combined with universal AC/DC power compatibility ensure that TJ1600-D3 delivers highly resilient services in an optimized 3-RU form factor.

About Tejas Networks Limited

Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defense and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.

For more information, visit Tejas Networks Ltd. at http://www.tejasnetworks.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2805565/Tejas_Networks_Logo.jpg

