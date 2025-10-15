PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: Vishal Talwar, executive vice president, chief digital and information officer of FedEx Corporation, and president, FedEx Dataworks, visited IIT Bombay to engage with faculty and students from IIT Bombay and IIT Madras. The visit highlights FedEx commitment to leverage academic expertise to advance digitally led, efficient, and resilient supply chains.

Also Read | On Which Channel India vs Australia 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch IND vs AUS ODI and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

About FedEx:

FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world through a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. Its commitment to innovation and technology extends to fostering partnerships that empower the next generation of engineers and entrepreneurs.

Also Read | Pankaj Dheer Funeral: Salman Khan Pays Last Respects to 'Mahabharat' Actor, Hugs His Son Nikitin Dheer in Emotional Moment, Sidharth Malhotra Arrives (Watch Video).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)