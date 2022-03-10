Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Inter National Institute of Fashion Institute, INIFD Kothrud, Pune celebrated the Annual Convocation Ceremony to acknowledge and applaud the achievements of their design students.

The evening was marked with the presence of dignitaries in the likes of Femina Miss India 2020, runner-up Maanya Singh, Honourable Pratap Jadhav Ex-president IIID and the CEO of INIFD, Honourable Anil Khosla along with the Centre Director Mita Agrawal. In a "never done before" style, INIFD Kothrud held a landmark celebration of felicitating the pass-outs of 2019, 2020 and 2021, all together. More than 400 students were part of this magnanimous event.

Congratulating the young designers, the 19-year-old Beauty Queen Maanya said, "I am delighted to felicitate the proud INIFDians. She also congratulated INIFD for making India proud by taking design education from India to the entire world. She said when other institutes are seeking collaborations from institutes abroad, this Chandigarh based Institute is spreading its wings to all major fashion capitals of the world."

The Ex-president of Institute of Interior Designers, IIID, Pratap Jadhav said, "IIID in collaboration with INIFD takes interior design students a step forward for a higher qualification and offers unique opportunity to the students which prepares them for challenges in the Interior Design industry."

Speaking on the occasion the CEO of INIFD, Anil Khosla said, "INIFD - the largest Global network of Fashion and Design Institutes revolutionizes the entire field of Design education in country, keeping in sync with today's rapidly changing dynamics of the Fashion and Interior world. World class education facilities, indigenous curriculums blending theory with practical experience, industry interface, and showcase, helps INIFD to stay leagues ahead in design education."

"INIFD designers have always brought laurels to the country. The recent showcase The Indian Fashion Trunk at New York Fashion Week on 12th February 2022 was a huge success," he further added.

Congratulating all the INIFDians he said that it is a matter of pride the young INIFD designers for having travelled across the globe from Lakme Fashion Week in India to World's top two Fashion Weeks Fashion Week in London and New York Fashion Week.

He also congratulated the management team of INIFD Kothrud for their visionary approach and providing specialized training in Design with practical industry experience to the students making them experts in the field. He also motivated, encouraged, and wished the students all the best in their career ahead.

While addressing the audience, Centre Director Mita Agrawal proudly shared that INIFD Kothrud is now approved by the Maharashtra State Board. It is affiliated to the Maharashtra State Board of Skill Development (MSBSD) and, now, offers diploma programs in, both, Interior and Fashion Design. Femina Miss India 2020, runner-up Maanya Singh, the President of IIID Honourable Pratap Jadhav and the CEO of INIFD, Honourable Anil Khosla conferred the Fashion and Interior design students with their pass-out certificates along with other achievement awards.

INIFD Kothrud, Pune has been established since the year 2005. The Institute was established with an objective to help the aspiring designers, students and youth to be great designers and be successful in their journey to reach their dreams. It is one of those finest institutes which lets their students explore the interior and fashion design with an expert's viewpoint.

INIFD Pune Kothrud has been the ladder to success for so many designs professionals year after year. They have developed and flourished within the walls of Pune's best Interior and Fashion design institute - only to become successful, ethical, disciplined and sought-after professionals in their area of service.

Inter National Institute of Fashion Design is the World's Largest Global network of Design Institutes. INIFD and INIFD Academy of Interiors is the only institute offering premium programs in the primary design fields of Fashion Design and Interior Design. Our students and faculty combine curiosity, experimentation, and enthusiasm in the pursuit of learning for over half a million pass-outs and 25000 students passing out every year.

