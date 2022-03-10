Cristiano Ronaldo squashed all rumours surrounding his reported unhappiness at Manchester United, stating that he wants to 'help the team'. A lot of reports have emerged since Ronaldo missed the Manchester derby with some claiming that he was fit but had been left out of the match by interim manager Ralf Rangnick. The forward then had reportedly travelled to Portugal for a short break and was pictured returning to training earlier this week. Manchester United suffered an embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Manchester City in the derby, which further dealt a body blow to their hopes of finishing within the top four. Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured Returning to Training for Manchester United After Flying Back From Portugal

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Hard work towards a strong recovery. Eager to get back on the pitch and help the team." He shared a picture of him running during a training session.

Here's His Post:

Along with reports of his injury, there came along rumours that his Portugal trip was for him to finalise a deal with PSG for next season. Ronaldo reportedly is unhappy with the state of affairs at Manchester United and is set to team up with rival Lionel Messi in the French capital. With him having returned to training in a bid to recover from the hip injury, fans can expect him to sit out or at least be part of the bench during their Premier League 2021-22 clash against Tottenham Hotspur this Saturday.

The Red Devils face a must-win situation at this point of time in the Premier League and any further slip-up can mean their elimination from the top-four race.

